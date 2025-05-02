NCAA qualifier and former Virginia Tech wrestler Rafael Hipolito enters transfer portal

Virginia Tech Wrestling program's redshirt freshman, Rafael Hipolito, recently entered the transfer portal. The announcement was made by Justin Basch's post on his Instagram handle, Baschamania, and Hipolito reshared it on his Instagram story.

The Manaus, Brazil, native participated in the 2025 Atlantic Coast Conference Wrestling Championship and won the 157-pound category title. The Independence High School graduate also qualified for the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships. The former star of the Virginia Tech Hokies defeated two-time ACC champion and All-American Ed Scott for the ACC title. Through his Instagram story, the wrestler shared:

Rafael Hipolito, Jr.'s story | Source: via @rafa.hipolito_ on Instagram

In his original post, Justin Basch mentioned that Rafael Hipolito entered the transfer portal and declared his status as 'Do Not Contact'.

"PORTAL: Virginia Tech’s Rafael Hipolito, who was an NCAA qualifier this year at 157lbs, has hit the Transfer Portal. He's listed as Do Not Contact."

The wrestler entered the transfer portal with a 'Do Not Contact' position, which indicates that the other teams and coaches cannot contact the players. This rule allows the athletes to move forward in their selection with elevated control, indicating that Hipolito will be in charge of his move.

In his 2024-2025 season with the Virginia Tech Hokies wrestling team, Hipolito registered a 17-5 record and clinched four victories over All-American wrestlers.

As a true freshman, he participated in three duals and clinched the Southeast Open championship in the 157-pound category. At the 2024 Keystone Classic, he clinched the third position in the 165-pound category. At his High School, he was a three-time state champion.

Rafael Hipolito reflects on his first National Division 1 tournament

Rafael Hipolito, Jr., participated in his first 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championship in March and concluded the tournament as a qualifier. The multiple-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion shared his thoughts regarding his first National Division 1 tournament through his Instagram post.

"This weekend, I competed in my first national D1 tournament, where the top 32 athletes in the country take part. I’m very grateful for the opportunity to participate in this competition, not the result that I wanted but now I will go home and train more! God has a plan for me, thank you to everyone that was involved in the process ❤️"

The Virginia Tech Hokies wrestling team is spearheaded by prominent head coach Tony Robie. For his significant contribution to Virginia Tech's wrestling program, he received the Lifetime Service to Wrestling award in 2022. He has been the recipient of the ACC Coach of the Year honours six times.

