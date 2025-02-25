NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships Division II 2025: How to watch, complete schedule, live streaming and more

The 2025 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships Division II will be held at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis between March 11 (Tuesday) and March 15 (Saturday). The selection release of the teams for the event is scheduled to be announced by the NCAA on Feb 26 (Wednesday) at 5 PM ET.

Ad

Last year's event saw a historic moment in the collegiate swimming circuit, as the University of Tampa clinched the Division II title. On the other hand, Nova Southeastern University won the women's division and successfully defended the title they won in 2023.

On this note, let's explore more about this swimming and diving tournament.

NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships Division II: Schedule and order of events

Glimpses from the 2024 Division II Swimming and Diving Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

Day-by-day schedule of the tournament: (All times are in ET)

Ad

Trending

March 11 (Tuesday)

1 PM- Women's 800-yard relays freestyle

1 PM- Men's 800-yard relays freestyle

March 12 (Wednesday)

Trials at 10 AM for the following events:

Women's 1000-yard freestyle trials

Men's 1000-yard freestyle trials

Women's 200-yard individual medley

Men's 200-yard individual medley

Women's 50-yard freestyle

Men's 50-yard freestyle

Women's 1-meter diving

Women's 200-yard relays medley

Men's 200-yard relays medley

5:30 PM- Finals for the events mentioned above

March 13 (Thursday)

Trials at 10 AM for the following events:

Women's 100-yard butterfly

Men's 100-yard butterfly

Women's 400-yard individual medley

Men's 400-yard individual medley

Women's 200-yard freestyle

Men's 200-yard freestyle

Men's 3-meter diving

Women's 400-yard medley relays

Men's 400-yard medley relays

5:30 PM- Finals for the events mentioned above

Ad

March 14 (Friday)

Trials at 10 AM for the following events:

Women's 500-yard freestyle

Men's 500-yard freestyle

Women's 100-yard backstroke

Men's 100-yard backstroke

Women's 100-yard breaststroke

Men's 100-yard breaststroke

Women's 200-yard butterfly

Men's 200-yard butterfly

Women's 3-meter diving

Women's 200-yard relays freestyle

Men's 200-yard relays freestyle

5:30 PM- Finals for the events mentioned above

March 15 (Saturday):

Trials at 10 AM for the following events:

Women's 1650-yard freestyle

Men's 1650-yard freestyle

Women's 200-yard backstroke

Men's 200-yard backstroke

Women's 100-yard freestyle

Men's 100-yard freestyle

Women's 200-yard breaststroke

Men's 200-yard breaststroke

Men's diving (1 meter)

Women's 400-yard relays freestyle

Men's 400-yard relays freestyle

5:30 PM- Finals for the events mentioned above

Ad

NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships 2025: Live streaming and how to watch

One of the podiums during the 2024 NCAA Division II Championships (Image via: Getty)

Fans can enjoy the action from the tournament by following the NCAA.com where live streaming for the event will be provided. However, the live streaming will only be available on the site from March 12.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback