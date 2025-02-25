  • home icon
NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships Division II 2025: How to watch, complete schedule, live streaming and more

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Modified Feb 25, 2025 14:00 GMT
2024 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships - Source: Getty
2024 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships - Source: Getty

The 2025 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships Division II will be held at the Indiana University Natatorium in Indianapolis between March 11 (Tuesday) and March 15 (Saturday). The selection release of the teams for the event is scheduled to be announced by the NCAA on Feb 26 (Wednesday) at 5 PM ET.

Last year's event saw a historic moment in the collegiate swimming circuit, as the University of Tampa clinched the Division II title. On the other hand, Nova Southeastern University won the women's division and successfully defended the title they won in 2023.

On this note, let's explore more about this swimming and diving tournament.

NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships Division II: Schedule and order of events

Glimpses from the 2024 Division II Swimming and Diving Championships (Image via: Getty Images)
Glimpses from the 2024 Division II Swimming and Diving Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

Day-by-day schedule of the tournament: (All times are in ET)

March 11 (Tuesday)

  • 1 PM- Women's 800-yard relays freestyle
  • 1 PM- Men's 800-yard relays freestyle

March 12 (Wednesday)

Trials at 10 AM for the following events:

  • Women's 1000-yard freestyle trials
  • Men's 1000-yard freestyle trials
  • Women's 200-yard individual medley
  • Men's 200-yard individual medley
  • Women's 50-yard freestyle
  • Men's 50-yard freestyle
  • Women's 1-meter diving
  • Women's 200-yard relays medley
  • Men's 200-yard relays medley
  • 5:30 PM- Finals for the events mentioned above

March 13 (Thursday)

Trials at 10 AM for the following events:

  • Women's 100-yard butterfly
  • Men's 100-yard butterfly
  • Women's 400-yard individual medley
  • Men's 400-yard individual medley
  • Women's 200-yard freestyle
  • Men's 200-yard freestyle
  • Men's 3-meter diving
  • Women's 400-yard medley relays
  • Men's 400-yard medley relays
  • 5:30 PM- Finals for the events mentioned above
March 14 (Friday)

Trials at 10 AM for the following events:

  • Women's 500-yard freestyle
  • Men's 500-yard freestyle
  • Women's 100-yard backstroke
  • Men's 100-yard backstroke
  • Women's 100-yard breaststroke
  • Men's 100-yard breaststroke
  • Women's 200-yard butterfly
  • Men's 200-yard butterfly
  • Women's 3-meter diving
  • Women's 200-yard relays freestyle
  • Men's 200-yard relays freestyle
  • 5:30 PM- Finals for the events mentioned above

March 15 (Saturday):

Trials at 10 AM for the following events:

  • Women's 1650-yard freestyle
  • Men's 1650-yard freestyle
  • Women's 200-yard backstroke
  • Men's 200-yard backstroke
  • Women's 100-yard freestyle
  • Men's 100-yard freestyle
  • Women's 200-yard breaststroke
  • Men's 200-yard breaststroke
  • Men's diving (1 meter)
  • Women's 400-yard relays freestyle
  • Men's 400-yard relays freestyle
  • 5:30 PM- Finals for the events mentioned above
NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships 2025: Live streaming and how to watch

One of the podiums during the 2024 NCAA Division II Championships (Image via: Getty)
One of the podiums during the 2024 NCAA Division II Championships (Image via: Getty)

Fans can enjoy the action from the tournament by following the NCAA.com where live streaming for the event will be provided. However, the live streaming will only be available on the site from March 12.

Edited by Neelabhra Roy
