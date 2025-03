NCAA Women's Swimming Championships Results: Gretchen Walsh continues her winning streak in 100y Freestyle, Claire Curzan tops 200y Backstroke

The 2025 NCAA Women's Swimming Championships which kicked off on March 19, 2025, concluded on Saturday, March 22. After recording history's first sub-47 100-y butterfly on Day 3, Gretchen Walsh continued her winning streak and dominated the 100-y freestyle on the concluding day at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Washington.

Ad

Day 4 of the event featured the final rounds of 1650-y freestyle, 200-y backstroke, 100-y freestyle, 200-y breaststroke, 200-y butterfly, and diving events.

Virginia swimming squad dominates the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay on Day 4 of NCAA Women's Swimming Championships

The Virginia Cavaliers' squad, including Claire Curzan, Anna Moesch, Alex Walsh, and Gretchen Walsh dominated the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay on Day 4 of the 2025 NCAA Women's Swimming Championships. The final results of Day 4 of the NCAA Women's Swimming Championships are given below.

Ad

Trending

Women 1650 Yard Freestyle:

Jillian Cox (SO Texas) - 15:33.54 Aurora Roghair (SR Stanford) - 15:39.21 Ching Gan (SR Indiana) - 15:42.40 Abby McCulloh (SR Georgia) - 15:48.03 Maya Geringer (5Y California) - 15:48.27 Gena Jorgenson (JR Nebraska) - 15:49.99 Mila Nikanorov (FR OSU) - 15:51.95 Chase Travis (5Y NC State) - 15:52.06 Paige McKenna (SR Wisconsin) - 15:52.21 Kate Hurst (FR Texas) - 15:54.37

Women 200 Yard Backstroke:

Claire Curzan (JR Virginia) - 1:46.82 Bella Sims (SO Florida) - 1:47.11 Phoebe Bacon (5Y Wisconsin) - 1:47.60 Leah Shackley (FR NC State) - 1:48.52 Carmen Weiler Sastre (JR VT) - 1:50.22 Josephine Fuller (SR Tennessee) - 1:49.73 Erika Pelaez (FR NC State) - 1:49.81 Isabelle Stadden (5Y California) - 1:51.41

Ad

Women 100 Yard Freestyle

Gretchen Walsh (SR Virginia) - 44.71 Torri Huske (JR Stanford) - 46.01 Camille Spink (SO Tennessee) - 46.68 Anna Moesch (FR Virginia) - 46.94 Minna Abraham (SO USC) - 46.95 Stephanie Balduccini (SO Michigan) - 47.08 Lindsay Flynn (SR Michigan) - 47.21 Julia Dennis (JR Louisville) - 47.41

Women 200 Yard Breaststroke

Lucy Bell (JR Stanford) - 2:04.28 Mackenzie Miller (JR Brigham Young) - 2:05.03 Brearna Crawford (SR Indiana) - 2:05.66 Kaelyn Gridley (JR Duke) - 2:05.91 Mona McSharry (5Y Tennessee) - 2:06.08 Emily Lundgren (JR Washington St.) - 2:06.18 Aimee Canny (JR Virginia) - 2:07.41 Abigail Herscu (JR California) - 2:08.47

Ad

Women 200 Yard Butterfly

Emma Sticklen (5Y Texas) - 1:49.11 Alex Walsh (5Y Virginia) - 1:49.88 Caroline Bricker (SO Stanford) - 1:51.55 Tess Howley (SO Virginia) - 1:51.79 Hannah Bellard (SO Michigan) - 1:51.89 Lillie Nordmann (SR Stanford) - 1:52.10 Campbell Stoll (SO Texas) - 1:52.29 Greta Pelzek (SR South Carolina) - 1:53.93

Women Platform Diving

Skyler Liu (SR Indiana) - 382.15 Montserrat Lavenant (SR LSU) - 375.40 Viviana Del Angel (JR Minnesota) - 371.50 Daryn Wright (JR Purdue) - 358.70 Anna Lemkin (FR Stanford) - 339.60 Bayleigh Cranford (SO Texas) - 328.50 Sophia McAfee (SR Purdue) - 317.10 Else Praasterink (SR TAMU) - 278.00

Ad

Women 400 Yard Freestyle Relay at 2025 NCAA Women's Swimming Championships

Virginia - 3:06.01 Tennessee - 3:08.63 Louisville - 3:08.71 Michigan - 3:09.07 Stanford - 3:09.38 USC - 3:10.36 Texas - 3:10.47 Indiana - 3:10.47 Florida - 3:10.82 California - 3:11.22

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback