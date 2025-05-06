Nebraska wrestling coach makes feelings clear on Ridge Lovett’s leadership after impressive NCAA win

The University of Nebraska's wrestling head coach Mark Manning praised Ridge Lovett for his leadership and work ethic on the back of his incredible senior year with the Huskers. Lovett managed to win the 2025 NCAA Championship in the 149 pound class by defeating Caleb Henson of Virginia Tech in the finals.

Lovett joined Nebraska as part of the class of 2019, where he was ranked as the No.19 overall prospect in the nation by FloWrestling. He has worked under head coach Manning throughout his time at the university, with the latter having coached the Nebraska wrestling team since 2000.

Mark Manning praised Ridge Lovett and hailed his leadership abilities in an interview with Hail Varsity, where he said:

"I knew when we got Ridge, I've said it many times, I knew that he was a leader of men and he just possesses those traits that inspire other people around him. His work ethic, his determination and just how he carries himself, that confidence just permeates to other guys on the team. And it really did this season, it has his whole career really."

"But really it was culmination of just all that hard work Ridge put in and his determination that, 'Hey, I got nine matches going into the the Big 10 Tournament, I'm gonna win four there, and five at the NCAA tournament', and what a ride it was."

Nebraska also had another individual national title winner besides Lovett at the 2025 NCAA Championships, namely Antrell Taylor who won the 157-pound title.

Ridge Lovett made his breakthrough at Post Falls High School

Ridge Lovett at the 2025 Division I Championships - Source: Getty

Nebraska Cornhuskers wrestler Ridge Lovett made his breakthrough into wrestling at the Post Falls High School in Idaho. Before joining the Huskers, Lovett made a name for himself by becoming a four-time 5A State Champion.

In addition, Lovett was also named as a Cadet World Team member in 2017, before going on to win the 2019 Idaho Wrestler of the Year award.

This year in what was his senior year, Lovett added to his illustrious career by not only winning the 2025 NCAA Championship, but also winning the 2025 Big Ten Championship in the 149 pound class. He is now a three-time All American.

After a glittering year with the Huskers, Lovett will now have his sights set on competing for a spot at the World Wrestling Championships.

