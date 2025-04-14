Nebraska Volleyball freshman Keri Leimbach expresses FOMO over Coachella

Keri Leimbach was feeling the FOMO (fear of missing out) over Coachella. In a social media update, the Nebraska Volleyball libero shared her wish to go to the music festival.

Leimbach won four championships for Lincoln Lutheran High School before starting her college career with the Huskers. She had an average of 6.0 digs per set and dominated with 54 service aces in 2024. Getting to the all-state selection and surpassing 2000 career digs, she enjoyed a stellar high school career and is regarded one of the sport's best young players.

In a TikTok she posted, Leimbach was upset about missing Coachella and how she had been watching all the videos about people at the festival, but she wasn't able to go there herself. She added the following text in the post:

"When I see all these Coachella videos and I can't go."

As per Husker Extra, in the 30 years of the volleyball program at Lincoln high school, Keri Leimbach became the first athlete to sign with Nebraska volleyball.

Keri Leimbach on bonding with her teammates and Nebraska Volleyball

Keri Leimbach, Teraya Sigler, Manaia Ogbechie, Ryan Hunter, and Campbell Flynn were the five players who joined the Huskers in the off-season. Leimbach told Huskers Illustrated in November 2024 that she is looking forward to playing in Lincoln.

She also shared her excitement about linking up with her new teammates and competing for one of the top college teams in the country.

"All of us just have a really tight bond, and all of us are really excited to get on campus. It hasn't really set in with any of us yet. Nebraska is the No. 2 team in the world right now. It's just crazy how we are coming in this January. I know all of us are really excited for this opportunity and it's just surreal."

Keri Leimbach also posted a photo on Instagram in which she exclaimed:

"It's official @huskervb"

Former head coach of Nebraska Volleyball John Cook shared his thoughts about Keri Leimbach and told Huskers.com:

"Keri is a homegrown Nebraska girl who loves the school and the state. She's always dreamed of being a Husker. Keri is a 5-4 libero but she plays with big range and personality. Her floor defense is exceptional, as she passed 2,000 career digs in high school. Keri is a proven winner with four state championships in high school. We're excited to have her come in and help us continue to be elite in the back row."

Keri Leimbach just finished up spring practice with her Nebraska Volleyball teammates and will be looking forward to facing Kansas on April 26 at Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.

