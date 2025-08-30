Nebraska volleyball match against Kentucky: Schedule, live streaming details, team rosters and more

The Nebraska Volleyball team is set to play against No. 7 Kentucky this weekend, as they look to continue their strong start under new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly. The match is part of the Broadway Block Party event at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Huskers last played against Lipscomb on Friday, with stars such as Harper Murray and Andi Jackson performing impressively. Here's everything you need to know about their match against Kentucky:

Nebraska Volleyball vs Kentucky: Schedule and live streaming details

The Nebraska Volleyball team is set to face off against Kentucky on Sunday, August 31, at 12 PM Eastern Time (11 a.m. CT) at Bridgestone Arena in Tennessee. The match will be televised live on ABC and can be streamed on WatchESPN.com. The Huskers Radio Network will also provide coverage on Huskers.com and the Huskers App, with commentary being provided by Courtney Lyle, Holly McPeak, Katie George, and Madison Fitzpatrick.

Trending

Nebraska Volleyball vs Kentucky: Team rosters

Nebraska is ranked as the No. 1 team nationally, while Kentucky ranks at No. 7. Both head coaches share a close relationship, with Kentucky head coach Craig Skinner working as an assistant coach at Nebraska while Dani Busboom Kelly was a freshman and sophomore volleyball player for the Huskers. AVCA All-Americans Brooklyn DeLeye and Eva Hudson are players to watch out for at the University of Kentucky, with the team coming off a 23-8 season.

Andi Jackson and Harper Murray performed impressively for Nebraska last season, with Murray becoming an AVCA Second Team All-American and Jackson earning AVCA All-America First Team and All-Big Ten First Team honors.

University of Kentucky

Trinity Ward

Ava Sarafa

Jordyn Dailey

Kassie O'Brien

Eva Hudson

Brooke Bultema

Georgia Watson

Kennedy Washington

Molly Berezowitz

Molly Tuozzo

Hannah Benjamin

Lizzie Carr

Brooklyn DeLeye

Asia Thigpen

University of Nebraska

Keri Leimbach

Bergen Reilly

Allie Sczech

Campbell Flynn

Rebekah Allick

Laney Choboy

Maisie Boesiger

Kenna Cogill

Virginia Adriano

Olivia Mauch

Teraya Sigler

Taylor Landfair

Manaia Ogbechie

Andi Jackson

Ryan Hunter

Skyler Pierce

Harper Murray

Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly on facing Kentucky

Busboom Kelly at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly shared her thoughts on facing Kentucky this Sunday. In a press conference ahead of the game, she said:

"You know, Skinner was the assistant here when I was a player, so we had a player coach relationship. And then going to Louisville and, you know, I don't know that there's too many rivals in the whole country that can top the Louisville, Kentucky rivals. We know a lot about each other's coaching styles and I'm excited to play Kentucky."

Dani Busboom Kelly was the head coach at Louisville, while Craig Skinner was at Kentucky.

