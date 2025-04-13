Nebraska Volleyball player Maisie Boesiger pens 4-word reaction as she cheers on cousin Malorie playing with high school team

Nebraska Volleyball player Maisie Boesiger cheered for her sister Malorie Boesiger in a recent Instagram story she posted. Malorie plays as a Setter for Norris High School and plays club volleyball with Nebraska One. Malorie made the MaxPreps Freshman All-American Team and was part of the Nebraska All State and EMC All-Conference.

Ad

Maisie Boesiger plays libero for Nebraska Volleyball. She has won the Big Ten Distinguished Scholar (2023, 2023-24 Beach) and made Academic All-Big Ten (2023-24, Beach 2023-24). As a junior this season, she has played nine matches and has had six digs. Maisie went 10-8 overall for the 2024 Beach Volleyball season and 12-5 with partner Andi Jackson in 2023.

In her recent Instagram story, the Nebraska Volleyball libero Maisie Boesiger was cheering on her younger sister. In the post, she had a four-word reaction to her sister:

Ad

Trending

"@malorieboesiger I’m your biggest fan"

Screenshot of Maisie Boesiger's Instagram story (@maisieboesiger/IG)

Maisie Boesiger is ready as Nebraska Volleyball kicks off the season with their upcoming match with Kansas on April 26 at 7:00 PM CDT at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Ad

Nebraska Volleyball to name an arena after the legendary coach

2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

The Board of Regents at the University of Nebraska approved the naming of John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The legendary coach of Nebraska Volleyball retired this season, with Dani Busboom Kelly taking over as the head coach. In his 25 seasons as the head coach, Cook took Huskers to four national titles, nine Big 12 titles, five Big Ten titles, and 12 NCAA Semi-final appearances.

Ad

The former head coach, Cook, reflected in a statement about the incredible honor he received and thanked Nebraska and the Husker Nation for all the support and love they shared along his journey. He told the Huskers.com:

"This is an incredible honor. I am truly humbled by all of it. I am so grateful to Troy, the entire Nebraska administration and the Board of Regents for this recognition. The Bob Devaney Sports Center and Terry Pettit Court are named after two legendary coaches, and it's an honor to be able to share the name of the facility with them."

With a career record of 883-176, John Cook is one of the most successful coaches in the history of Nebraska Volleyball, with a legacy cemented with greatness. A bronze statue of Cook will also be unveiled on the north side of the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More