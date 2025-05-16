Nebraska volleyball's Andi Jackson, Bergen Reilly, Lexi Rodriguez and others react to Maisie Boesiger's graduation pictures

Nebraska volleyball players Andi Jackson, Bergen Reilly, and Lexi Rodriguez reacted to Maisie Boesiger's graduation pictures on Instagram, reflecting the strong bond they forged through their time with the Huskers.

Boesiger is a senior libero for Nebraska volleyball who recently shared glimpses of her graduation on Instagram. In the photos, she is seen in a white strapless short dress, a thin necklace, and the scarlet Nebraska graduation stole. She captioned the post:

"It takes a village; thank you to mine. ❤️"

Her Nebraska volleyball teammates commented on the post and showed their love for the senior libero. The junior setter Bergen Reilly commented,

"Beautiful mais🥰🥰🥰"

Middle blocker Andi Jackson wrote,

"The cutest grad 🥹🥹🥹"

Former Nebraska Volleyball star Lexi Rodriguez added,

"STUNNING"

Middle Blocker, Rebekah Allick wrote,

"The shoes EAT"

Allie Sczech added:

"So pretty! 🤍🤍🤍 "

Screenshot of Instagram post's comments (image via IG/@maisie boesiger)

Jackson and Boesiger joined the Nebraska team in 2021. Jackson has partnered with Boesiger in both indoor and beach volleyball. The duo competed together in the 2023 beach volleyball season, finishing with12-5 record.

Bergen Reilly joined the Nebraska team in 2023 as a setter. In March 2025, Boesiger and Reilly, along with other teammates, enjoyed a beach vacation in Honolulu, Hawaii, following the conclusion of their beach volleyball season. Boesiger shared snaps from the trip on Instagram, including moments with Reilly.

Lexi Rodriguez joined Nebraska in 2021, had an impressive collegiate career and helped lead the team to NCAA semifinals in 2024. After graduating, she turned pro and joined LOVB Omaha in December 2024. She helped the team finish as runners-up in their inaugural season and recently joined the 30-member roster for the 2025 Volleyball Nations League scheduled for June 4 to August 3.

Even after concluding her collegiate career, Lexi Rodriguez has extended her support to former Nebraska volleyball teammates. In January 2025, she shared a mirror selfie with Boesiger and Reilly, capturing a moment of reunion with her Husker family.

Maisie Boesiger opens up about the new Nebraska volleyball teammates

Maisie Boesiger at the 2023 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Speaking with 1890 Nebraska, senior libero Maisie Boesiger reflected on the bond forming within the Nebraska volleyball team. She mentioned that the time spent together off the court helped to build strong friendships that turn into great teamwork during matches.

She called the new additions to the team, Olivia Mauch, Skyler Pierce, Leyla Blackwell, and Taylor Landfair, a great fit for the team (via 1890Nebraska):

“It’s crazy; I feel like they’ve been here so long, which is nice for the girls who graduated early, Liv and Sky,” Boesiger says. “They’ve just been with us for months now, and I feel like they’ve been able to get really close with everyone on the team, so that’s been cool to see.

She further added how quickly Taylor and Leyla gelled together with the team:

“And then Taylor and Leyla got here this summer, and I feel like they have been here for way longer, too. It’s funny; we talk about things, and I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, like this spring when we did this,’ and Leyla’s like, ‘Maisie, I wasn’t there!’ We just met a few months ago, but she’s already one of my closest friends.”

The Huskers recently concluded their spring match with dominant wins over Kansas and South Dakota State. The Nebraska volleyball team is now preparing for the upcoming NCAA season.

