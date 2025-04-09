Nebraska Volleyball’s Andi Jackson, Bergen Reilly and others gush over Laney Choboy’s vacation highlights

Nebraska Volleyball junior Laney Choboy has shared glimpses from Hawaii vacation, an outing where she went with other players of the team. These highlights have garnered reactions from her teammates Andi Jackson, Maisie Boesiger, Bergen Reilly, and Taylor Landfair among others.
Although Choboy and her teammates went on their Hawaii vacation in mid-March 2025, the 20-year-old recently posted a few of her own pictures from the trip, in which she can be seen wearing an orange dress.
Sharing the glimpses a few weeks after the visit on her Instagram handle, she captioned the post:
“When is it too late to post pics from Hawaii?”
Junior Andi Jackson shared her reaction to the glimpses, commenting:
“WOW”
She also answered Choboy’s question, saying:
“Never”
Taylor Landfair, a former Minnesota player who played her first season for Nebraska Volleyball in 2024, hyped up her teammate.
“Never when you look THAT good”, she wrote.
Bergen Reilly also chimed in, writing:
“Wowwwwww”
Another teammate Maisie Boesiger commented on the post, saying:
“Never ever😍😍😍”
Ally Batenhorst, a former Husker and now Omaha Supernovas athlete, also joined the comments, adding:
“The color of ur dress is fire”
Notably, the program concluded their beach volleyball season with an overall record of 22-3. The team is now back to practicing indoors for the coming season under the guidance of new coach Dani Busboom Kelly.
Nebraska Volleyball’s Laney Choboy reflects on how beach volleyball prepares athletes for the season
Laney Choboy shared how beach volleyball helps athletes in their recovery while staying active after a challenging indoor season. During an interview with 1890 Nebraska in October 2024, the official collective of Nebraska Athletics, she opened up on this, stating (0:32 onwards):
“Yeah, the beach is just a lot easier on our bodies, so if we were to come back in January after that long of a season, then I feel like our bodies would just be torn apart by the time we get back to the season.”
“So I think the beach allows us to take time to allow our bodies to recover a little bit more, and then, on the beach, everyone has to be able to play defense, everyone has to be able to set. So, I think that that's key also when we get indoor, we have the reps from outdoor,” she added.
Notably, during the 2023 season, her freshman year, Choboy teamed up with Lindsay Krause, a former Husker and now a member of the Omaha Supernovas in the Pro Volleyball Federation. In 2025, she partnered with Skyler Pierce, who also served as her partner in the 2024 season along with Harper Murray.