Nebraska Volleyball’s Taylor Landfair shared her reaction to the program announcing the schedule for the 2025 AVCA First Serve Showcase as she prepares for her final season. The season opener is scheduled from August 22 to 24 in Lincoln, Nebraska, as revealed in an Instagram post.

The Instagram page of Nebraska Volleyball announced the dates for their season opener, captioning the post:

“PBA is the place to be📍Mark your calendars for the @AVCAVolleyball First Serve Showcase right here in LNK. The Huskers will open the 2025 season at The Vault from Aug 22-24!”

Landfair shared the post on her Instagram story, with a two-word reaction:

“Last Ride”

Screenshot of Taylor Landfair’s Instagram story. Credits - IG/ taylor_landfair49

On December 28, 2024, Taylor Landfair announced her decision to return to the program and use her fifth-year eligibility. A major factor in her return was her Nebraska Volleyball teammates, who helped her rediscover her happiness and love for the sport. She penned an emotional note, writing:

“I couldn’t be more proud of the way our season went regardless of what anyone says & I thank all 13 of you for the memories made & friendships built along the way! I can go ahead and check reinventing myself off the list. I love you all & can’t wait to run it back next year… you’re not done seeing #12 in RED yet ❤︎”

A few other players who are in their senior year for Nebraska Volleyball are Rebekah Allick and Maisie Boesiger. At the 2024 NCAA Volleyball Championships, the program reached the Final Four but suffered a heartbreaking loss to Penn State.

Taylor Landfair on her decision to transfer school from Minnesota to Nebraska Volleyball

Taylor Landfair. Source: Getty

Taylor Landfair reflected on her decision to transfer from the University of Minnesota to Nebraska Volleyball in a July 2024 interview with Huskers Radio Network host and producer, Jessica Coody. She stated (beginning at 1:22 onwards):

“I think I was just looking for a different environment, just for my last two years, because I have been at Minnesota for the past four years. So I just kind of wanted a different experience for my last two, and I think just a new team environment, new coaching environment, just different kind of things so I can just see different variations, if that makes sense.

She further mentioned how Nebraska made her transition process easy, adding:

“So, I think Nebraska is definitely exactly what I was looking for. They checked all my boxes, and they just made the process super easy. Like they gave me as much time as I needed, there was no rush, no like fine lines that made me have to make my decision super fast. So I really appreciate how patient they were with me,” mentioned Fairland.

Since joining Nebraska last year, Landfair has featured in 33 matches, averaging 2.49 kills per set. Representing Minnesota, she was a junior in 2023, a Redshirt Sophomore in 2022, a Sophomore in 2021, and a Freshman in the 2020-21 season.

