Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson gets lifted by teammate Harper Murray as they share adorable moments

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray and Andi Jackson shared an adorable moment on social media where they lifted each other. Murray plays as an outside hitter for the Huskers and has numerous accolades in her time, including making the AVCA All-America Second Team for 2024. Jackson joined Nebraska in 2023 and was ranked as the No. 1 middle blocker recruit as part of the class of 2023.

Murray and Jackson are looking ahead to the start of the NCAA season, where they will face Kansas. The Nebraska Volleyball team concluded their beach volleyball season last month, where they closed out a remarkable season with a 22-game win streak. Murray and Jackson were paired together and won in straight sets against Santa Barbara and The Master's on the final day.

Jackson took to TikTok to share a video of her and Murray lifting each other.

Still taken from Jackson's TikTok (Source: @aandijackson/TikTok)

Murray and Jackson have been teammates since 2023 and were vital in helping Nebraska get to the Final Four last year.

Harper Murray on how she felt after being named Big Ten Freshman of the Year

Harper Murray at the 2023 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Harper Murray had a positive first year representing the Nebraska Volleyball team, managing to earn the title of Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2023. The Nebraska outside hitter is one of the team's key players and, before joining the Huskers, was named the Gatorade National Player of the Year and Michigan Volleyball Player of the Year for 2022.

In an interview with 1890 Nebraska, Murray credited teammate Bergen Reilly for helping her become Big Ten Freshman of the Year in her debut season (1:09 onwards):

"Yeah, I mean I wouldn’t be able to do it without Bergen, because she obviously sets me all the balls, Bergen and I have a good relationship and we’ve played together for multiple years before we got to Nebraska, so she makes it easy to do my job," said Harper Murray.

She also added that she played alongside Reilly, Laney Choboy, and Andi Jackson for the U.S teams.

"Me, Laney, Andi, and Bergen have all played together at USA. And then our first year we played with Bekka, too."

Harper Murray is a prominent member of the Nebraska team, alongside Bergen Reilly. Reilly has served as a setter for the team and has numerous accolades, including being named Big Ten Setter of the Year for 2023 and 2024.

