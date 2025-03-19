Nebraska volleyball's Andi Jackson, Lexi Rodriguez, and others react to Taylor Landfair embracing tropical vibes during Hawaiian vacation

Lexi Rodriguez, Andi Jackson, and others reacted to Taylor Landfair's fun Hawaiian vacation with her Nebraska volleyball teammates. Landfair is a senior outside hitter in the Huskers program.

Landfair played with the Minnesota volleyball team until her junior year before transferring to Nebraska volleyball. She was integral to her team's Big Ten title win, helping the Cornhuskers advance to the NCAA semi-finals after defeating the Wisconsin Badgers in the Regional Final. She recorded 13 kills in that match as her team won 3-0.

Taylor Landfair and the Cornhuskers ended their dreams of the National title when Penn State Nittany Lions eclipsed them in the semi-finals and eventually won in the finals. As they gear up for the upcoming volleyball season for another chance at the Championships, the Nebraska volleyball players posed for pictures on a fun day out.

Landfair posted a picture carousel on her Instagram, featuring Andi Jackson, Laney Choboy, Olivia Mauch, and Ryan Hunter in a Hawaiian location.

"in the perfect place," her caption read.

Middle blocker Andi Jackson commented:

"Love my Auntie"

Jackson's comment on Landfair's post; Instagram - @taylor_landfair49

Lexi Rodriguez joined forces and wrote:

"ur glowing tay"

Rodriguez's comment on Landfair's post; Instagram - @taylor_landfair49

Maisie Boesiger also expressed her love, writing:

"Awwww these slay!!!"

Boesiger's comment on Landfair's post; Instagram - @taylor_landfair49

Landfair was named to the AVCA All-American First Team in 2022 and won the AVCA North Region Player of the Year award.

When Taylor Landfair announced she would continue competing with the Nebraska volleyball team the following season

Landfair playing at the Minnesota v Maryland - (Source: Getty)

Landfair's first year with the Huskers was nothing short of impressive. Though she couldn't take the national title, she found her joy again. Expressing gratitude to the team and announcing her return to the 2025 season, she penned a note on her Instagram in December 2024 that read:

"To the 13 women who have helped me find my smile again, it’s been a little while since i’ve genuinely been THIS happy playing volleyball! it’s hard for me to not smile knowing i’m surrounded by a group of women who are some of the best athletes i’ve ever played with, but are even better human beings that have welcomed me onto the team with open arms! being on this team has made me laugh til i cry & my cheeks hurt from smiling so much! I love you all & can’t wait to run it back next year… you’re not done seeing #12 in RED yet."

Landfair was the Big Ten Player of the Year in 2022. She also became the Big Ten Player of the Week four times that year.

