Nebraska volleyball's Andi Jackson, Maisie Boesiger, and others react to Bergen Reilley’s ‘best weekend' with Red Bull

Nebraska volleyball player Bergen Reilly gave fans a glimpse into her ‘best weekend’ with Red Bull-sponsored athletes, drawing heartfelt reactions from her teammates Andi Jackson, Maisie Boesiger, and others.

Reilly signed an NIL partnership with the energy drink in August last year. On Tuesday, May 27, she posted about her weekend with Red Bull-sponsored athletes on Instagram. The photos featured top athletes such as former Texas volleyball star Madisen Skinner, BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa, LSU basketball player Milaysia Fulwiley, and more.

Reilly captioned the post:

“the best weekend w @redbullusa 🪽❤️‍🔥”

Reilly's Husker volleyball teammates Andi Jackson, Merrit Beason, Maisie Boesiger, and Skyler Pierce reacted to fellow athlete's post.

Huskers' middle blocker Jackson wrote:

“This is so cool.”

Former Nebraska volleyball star, and Atlanta Vibe player, Merrit Beason, added:

“Ur so cool”

Nebraska’s libero Maisie Boesiger joined, writing:

“My queen😍😍😍😍”

Outside hitter Skyler Pierce commented:

“Queen”

Screenshot of Comments (image via IG/@bergenreilly)

The team has consistently shown support for each other. Nebraska Volleyball concluded its spring exhibition with sweeping victories in all eight sets over two matches.

Their first match was at Bob Devaney Center against the Kansas Jayhawks, followed by the next at Ord High School against South Dakota State. In both matches, middle blocker Jackson posted four blocks against Kansas, 10 blocks against South Dakota State, and 11 kills in each.

"We were 14 best friends"- Andi Jackson opens up about the team

Andi Jackson had an impressive freshman and sophomore year with Nebraska. In her first year, she was named to the AVCA All-Region Team, All-Big Ten Second Team, and Big Ten All-Freshman Team.

In her sophomore year, Jackson played 34 matches and recorded 134 blocks. She earned multiple accolades, including AVCA All-America First Team, the All-Region Team, and the All-Big Ten First Team, in the same year.

Speaking with 1890 Nebraska, Andi Jackson reflected on Nebraska volleyball’s team culture and the consistent bond that helped their success.

"I would definitely say the culture that we have on our team—I think that is a huge factor in why we had so much success last season. Our team had such a good culture, and we were all—we were 14 best friends. Like, we weren't just 14 teammates, and that really showed on the court. We were able to stay levelheaded and just stay together, even through the hard times," she said.

In addition to indoor volleyball, Andi Jackson has also played beach volleyball, partnering with Olivia Mauch, Maisie Boesiger, and Hayden Kubik.

