Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson pens 3-word reaction to picture with baseball player Isaac Wachsmann before Xavier's game in Omaha

Nebraska Volleyball's star Andi Jackson was present at the baseball game in Omaha on Friday. Andi was pictured with Isaac Wachsmann, a baseball player for Xavier University, and later shared an Instagram story with a three-word reaction.

Ad

Andi Jackson has scored 299 kills with 2.623 kills per set, 73 errors, and 26 digs in 114 sets for the 2024-25 season at Nebraska Volleyball. The Husker middle blocker made the AVCA All-American first team in 2024 and the AVCA All-Region team in 2023 and 2024. Andi Jackson was also selected for the All-Big Ten first team. She was also part of the U.S. Girls U19 gold medal-winning team at the 2022 Pan American Cup.

The 19-year-old volleyball star shared a picture on her Instagram story with Isaac Wachsmann, the outfielder for Xavier University. The visiting team was in Omaha to face the top-ranked Creighton University. Andi Jackson shared a three-word reaction:

Ad

Trending

"@xubase in omaha"

Screenshot of Andi Jackson's Instagram story (@andijacksonn/ig)

Creighton University is the top-seeded team in the Big East Standings with 12-3 in conference and 32-13 overall. Xavier University fell 3-6 against Creighton University at the Charles Schwab field in Omaha, Nebraska.

Ad

Nebraska Volleyball's star Andi Jackson shares her thoughts on new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly

Andi Jackson recently opened up about playing under the new head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly. Former Nebraska Volleyball head coach John Cook passed on the guiding torch to Dani Busbook Kelly earlier this year. Kelly is a Nebraska homegrown and was an assistant coach to John Cook in 2015, the year Nebraska Volleyball won the NCAA Championship title.

Ad

Andi made her feelings known about the new Huskers head coach. In a video shared by Nebraska Volleyball on X, she said:

"Having a coach like Danny who has just so much confidence in the team and the so much trust in her players."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nebraska Volleyball star Andi Jackson is emerging as one of the strongest players, according to former Husker head coach John Cook, who has now taken up a new seat on the commentators' side. John Cook was very impressed by one of the striking plays by Andi Jackson. Praising the player, Cook said:

"That's gonna make the top 10 highlights tonight. That was an impressive play."

The Husker won that spring game over Kansas State with outstanding play from Andi Jackson, Harper Murray, Laney Choboy and Ryan Hunter. Husker won 25-20, 25-18 and 25-21 against Kansas State at the John Cook Arena in Bob Devaney Centre.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shantnu Dobhal A sports enthusiast and seasoned writer bringing the news from the world of Olympics. With attention to details and in-depth analysis I bring you the news, updates, thrilling stories of struggles and victory from the hard courts of the sports to life. Know More