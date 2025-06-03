Nebraska Volleyball’s Andi Jackson reacts to Xavier baseball player Isaac Wachsmann’s junior year moments

Nebraska Volleyball junior Andi Jackson shared her reaction to collegiate baseball player Isaac Wachsmann posting a picture of him alongside Jackson as he shared glimpses of his third year at Xavier University. Wachsmann is a prominent member of the university's baseball team, playing as an outfielder for them.

Andi Jackson plays as a middle blocker for the Nebraska Volleyball team. She joined the team as one of the top prospects in the nation, ranked as the No. 1 middle blocker recruit by PrepVolleyball as part of the class of 2023. Jackson has earned several accolades while playing for the Huskers, including being named to the AVCA All-America First Team and the AVCA All-Region Team two years in a row.

In a post on Instagram, Wachsmann shared glimpses of his third year playing baseball for Xavier University, and also posted a picture of him alongside Jackson.

"Thankful for it all #yr3," he captioned the post.

Jackson also reacted to the post.

"🧚🧚🧚"

Still taken from Wachsmann's Instagram (Source: @isaac.wachsmann/Instagram)

Before joining the Nebraska Volleyball team, Andi Jackson represented the United States Girls U19 team at the 2022 Pan American Cup. She was an integral part of the team that won a gold medal.

Andi Jackson reveals what it's like to play under new Nebraska Volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly

Andi Jackson (R) at the 2023 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Andi Jackson revealed what it was like to play under new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly after the Nebraska Volleyball team played a spring match against Kansas. Busboom Kelly, who was a former player for the Huskers, is now the head coach of the team after the retirement of John Cook.

Jackson revealed what it was like to play for Busboom Kelly in a press conference following the game against Kansas.

"It's huge having a coach like Dani who just has so much confidence in the team and so much trust in her players, it really inspires you as a player. Even though there were nerves, it was also so much confidence going out there because we knew we had it in us," Jackson said (5:39 onwards, via Husker Max)

"We all really brought that out of each other and having a coach like Dani who's so supportive, not that coach [Cook] wasn't, but who's just so supportive and has that faith in the team you know, you can go out and play freely, just rip off the hinges."

Andi Jackson and the Nebraska Volleyball team will be looking to add an NCAA Championship to their resume this year.

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More