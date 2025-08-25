Nebraska volleyball's coach Dani Busboom Kelly gets emotional after team's massive dominance against Stanford

Nebraska volleyball's head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly, recently made her feelings known after her team's massive win against Stanford. Kelly joined the Cornhuskers as a head coach in January this year after the retirement of the former coach, John Cook.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are currently amid their 2025 volleyball season, which commenced on August 9. They recently concluded their second match of the season on August 24 against Stanford at the Pinnacle Bank Arena. The team produced a dominant display of their skills, registering an impressive 3-0 win over their opponents. They got the better of No. 6 Stanford in a 25-13, 25-19, 25-14 sweep.

Shortly after their massive win, Busboom Kelly couldn't control her excitement and shared an emotional reaction on X. She reshared a post about the team's win by the athletic director of Nebraska volleyball, Troy Dannen, and made her feelings known about the feat, writing:

"Couldn't ask for a better weekend! #bannernotaname."

Along with this, she also shared a picture of the entire team posing together on the court and wrote:

"🥹something special is brewing,"

Ahead of this match, the Cornhuskers squared off against Pittsburgh on August 22, where they showcased their dominance and claimed a 3-1 win. The team's first match of this season was their annual Red-White Scrimmage.

Dani Busboom Kelly made her feelings known about the Nebraska volleyball team's ability after the Red-White scrimmage

The Nebraska Volleyball team opened the 2025 volleyball season with its annual Red-White scrimmage on August 9 at the John Cook Arena at the Devaney Sports Center. This showdown witnessed an impressive performance from the Cornhuskers, who claimed a 3-1 victory over their opponents.

Shortly after this match, Dani Busboom Kelly sat for a post-match interview, where she made her feelings known about the performance of her team. She appreciated the skills of the setters of the team, Bergen Reilly and Campbell, emphasizing their stellar defense.

"Was really good overall. You know, I thought both Campbell and Bergen were solid and played great, all they both served great, played great defense. So, you know, they're both studs. I've been saying it all year. I truly believe we have the best setter group in the country," said Dani Busboom Kelly (1:37 onwards).

A few days ahead of this interview, Dani Busboom Kelly spoke about how the expanded roster has boosted competitiveness. The Nebraska volleyball team's next tournament is scheduled to be held on August 29 against Lipscomb at the Allen Arena.

