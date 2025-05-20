Nebraska Volleyball’s Harper Murray, Andi Jackson, and others react to freshman Keri Leimbach’s graduation pictures

Nebraska volleyball teammates Harper Murray, Andy Jackson, and others reacted as freshman libero Keri Leimbach celebrated her high school graduation. Leimbach enrolled at the University of Nebraska in January 2025 and played the spring matches for the team.

Leimbach recently graduated from Lincoln Lutheran High School. On Monday, May 19, she shared some snaps from her weekend and graduation. She captioned the post:

“A big weekend of celebration! Finally made it official #graduated.”

Harper Murray, Andi Jackson, Campbell Flynn, Sky Pierce, and Allie Sczech reacted to freshman Keri Leimbach’s graduation post.

Outside hitter Harper Murray commented:

“ 👏👏❤️”

Andi Jackson added:

“Cutest grad!!!”

Sky Pierce wrote:

“loving this”

Campbell Flynn joined in, writing:

“Hiiii.”

Followed by another comment:

“Love the nails.”

Allie Sczech commented:

“Yay!!! So cute.”

Screenshot of comments (image via IG/@keri.leimbach)

The team has consistently supported Leimbach, with Murray and others engaging with her earlier posts highlighting college life and her TikTok videos.

Harper Murray made her feelings known about Nebraska Volleyball’s freshmen

Harper Murray at 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

In a press conference ahead of the spring matches, Murray expressed excitement over the debut of Nebraska’s talented freshman class, which includes Keri Leimbach, setter Campbell Flynn, outside hitter Teraya Sigler, and opposite hitter Ryan Hunter.

“I think the coolest part was seeing the freshmen get to play in a real match. Obviously, we play six-on-six every day, but for them, I know it’s kind of a special moment to put that jersey on, whether it’s a televised scrimmage or whether it counts for our record or not, but I think it was just really special for them to put that jersey on and actually know what a real game day might look like and just see all the work that we put in in the past three or four weeks at practice pay off against a team,” Murray said (5:41 onwards).

The team recently concluded its spring match with major victories under new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly. In both matches, the team played with different lineup combinations and won all four sets. In the first match against the Kansas Jayhawks at the Bob Devaney Center, the Huskers won 4-0, with an ace by Keri Leimbach. Harper Murray and Andi Jackson chipped in 11 and 10 kills, respectively, while Campbell Flynn recorded 23 assists and three digs.

In the Huskers' final spring match against South Dakota at Ord High School, Murray recorded 12 kills, seven digs, five blocks, and two aces to lead the Huskers. Andi Jackson added 11 kills and 10 blocks. Campbell Flynn played the entire match at setter, finishing with 44 assists, eight digs, four kills, and four blocks. Skyler Pierce recorded six kills and three blocks.

