Allie Sczech, Andi Jackson & others react to Nebraska Volleyball freshman's glimpses from final spring match

The Nebraska Volleyball team shared their reactions to freshman Keri Leimbach's latest highlights online, following their final spring match of the season. Andi Jackson, Allie Sczech, and other members of the Nebraska Volleyball team shared their reactions to Leimbach's latest post as the Huskers cruised to a victory against South Dakota State, with players such as Harper Murray posting 12 kills, seven digs, five blocks, and two aces.

The match against South Dakota State marked new head coach Dani Busboom Kelly's second game in charge, having won her first game against Kansas.

After their final spring match, Leimbach took to Instagram to share a few glimpses of her on the court, writing:

"All smiles for a successful first spring ❤️❤️,"

Many Nebraska Volleyball players commented on the post, including one of the newest members on the team, Allie Sczech, who wrote:

"You’re perfect❤️❤️❤️,"

Still taken from Keri Leimbach's Instagram (Source: @keri.leimbach/Instagram)

Andi Jackson, who had 11 kills and 10 blocks against South Dakota, commented:

"CUTEEEE,"

Still taken from Leimbach's Instagram (Source: @keri.leimbach/Instagram)

Freshman outside hitter Teraya Sigler wrote:

"loveee,"

Still taken from Leimbach's Instagram (Source: @keri.leimbach/Instagram)

Keri Leimbach was ranked as the number one prospect out of Nebraska by Prep Volleyball as part of the class of 2025.

Keri Leimbach recalls how she joined the Nebraska Volleyball team

Keri Leimbach joined the Nebraska Volleyball team as part of the class of 2025 - Source: Getty

Nebraska Volleyball's Keri Leimbach revealed how she was recruited to play for the Huskers and who she first had contact with on the coaching staff. Leimbach was born and brought up in Lincoln, Nebraska, and won four state championships at Lincoln Lutheran High School before she joined.

In an interview with Hail Varsity, Leimbach discussed the recruiting process, and said: (0:37 onwards)

"So you can't talk to them until you're going into your junior year, June 15th, but I went to like camps and I got invited to Dream Team my eighth grade year and I think that's when they first started recruiting me heavily, and then they called me midnight on June 15th, and they offered me and then basically after that call I was like "I don't want to talk to any other coaches, I want to go to Nebraska" so I committed the next day I think.

"I had like a couple calls with other colleges but I knew that I wanted to go to Nebraska so yeah that was basically my first phone call"

The Nebraska Volleyball team recruited Keri Leimbach alongside other top prospects in the class of 2025, such as opposite hitter Ryan Hunter and setter Campbell Flynn.

