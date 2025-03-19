Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray, Andi Jackson and others react to Olivia Mauch's highlights as Hawaii getaway comes to close

Several Nebraska Volleyball players such as Harper Murray, Andi Jackson, and Bergen Reilly recently shared their reaction as teammate Olivia Mauch shared glimpses from Hawaii. Mauch was part of Nebraska's beach volleyball lineup that defeated Hawaii Pacific on March 14.

Mauch teamed up with senior teammate Rebekah Allick during the contest and earned a 21-10, 21-13 victory over the pair of Kate Allan and Dana Nyugen. Just a few days later, Mauch along with her senior teammates were seen spending time some off-time around Honolulu.

Mauch shared a few glimpses from this visit on her Instagram handle where the second-year Nebraska Volleyball player can be seen in a long pink dress and posing with several of her teammates such as Laney Choboy, Reilly, etc. She stated in the caption:

"until next time 🌸"

Harper Murray reacted to the post and dropped a couple of emojis to express her admiration for Mauch.

"😍😢 "

Murray's comment on Mauch's post (Image via: Mauch's [email protected])

Bergen Reilly commented,

"Roomie🥰🥰"

Reilly's comment on Mauch's post (Image via: Mauch's [email protected])

Andi Jackson wrote,

"ADORBSSSS"

Jackson's comment on Mauch's post (Image via: Mauch's [email protected])

The 2024 season was Olivia Mauch's first season for the Nebraska Cornhuskers program. She had earlier competed for the Premier Volleyball club and also the US U-19 teams.

Former Nebraska Volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez heaps praises on Olivia Mauch's freshman season

Mauch during the Nebraska Volleyball's clash against Penn State during 2024 NCAA event (Image via: Getty Images)

Former Nebraska Volleyball captain, Lexi Rodriguez heaped praises on Olivia Mauch's impressive temperament during her freshman year in the 2024 season. In an interview last year, Rodriguez said that Mauch has grown high in confidence and has become more vocal as time has passed.

Additionally, Rodriguez also mentioned despite her position change, Mauch has handled her game quite impressively. The former Nebraska libero said via Hurrdat Sports:

"I think just her confidence has grown a lot. She’s a lot more vocal, a lot more going to stand her ground, whether it’s on the court or whether it is vocally. And I think for a freshman, and especially a freshman DS, that can be kind of hard to play how she wants to play, even though her position has changed a little bit. But I think she’s done a great job, and she has a great presence that kind of bleeds into everyone else, that calming sense."

In her first season for the Huskers, Olivia Mauch contributed to 196 digs in the 122 sets she played for the side.

