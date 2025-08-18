Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray, Andi Jackson, and other players react to Lauren Stivrins' emotional message after alumni match

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray, Andi Jackson, and other players reacted to former Husker Lauren Stivrins' emotional message after the alumni match, which was held on Saturday, August 16, at the John Cook Arena. Stivrins scored 10 kills against the Huskers team. She began her freshman year at the Huskers as a redshirt in 2017. Stivrins became the second player in the program's rally-scoring era to register at least 1,000 career kills and 500 blocks before graduating in communication studies. While expressing her gratitude after the recent match, Stivrins couldn't hold her emotions, highlighting that it could have been her last indoor game. She said the experience was a full circle as her former teammates, roommates, and players from her previous clubs were present at the clash. &quot;Any chance that I get to be back on this court I'm gonna try and take it,&quot; Stivrins said. &quot;I think this was my last Indoor game ever and wow it's a lot yeah, you know, but very cool that it's back where it all started. So yeah, that's a full circle moment.&quot;&quot;I'm looking at three former roommates right behind me and again girls that like played at my club, like everything being here is just like so special and I'm honoured to be back.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe former Huskers middle blocker received love from current junior libero Harper Murray, who wrote:&quot;The best!! love you!!&quot;&quot;The greatest to do it,&quot; junior middle blocker Andi Jackson chimed in. Omaha Supernovas Brooke Nuneviller also penned her admiration, writing:&quot;Congrats on an amazing career❤️ you’re incredible.&quot;Junior middle blocker Rebekah Allick posted a heart emoji to convey her love. Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section.The Huskers defeated the Alumni team 3-1. Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray reflects on her first day at the programHarper Murray visited the program for the first time when she was in eighth grade. She was accompanied by other committed players, including Lexi Rodriguez, Ally Batenhorst, and Rylee Gray, who made her feel included. In a recent interview with Hail Varsity, Murray reflected on the first day:I remember coming here and I came with Ally, Kenna, Lexi, Rylee Gray, and all of them and I remember just loving them to death, like they kind of took me under the wing and I hung out with them the whole camp, they were already committed but I remember taking pictures with them, like they were signing balls for other campers that were there and I remember seeing them and being like I wanna play with them.&quot; (1:40 onwards)At the Alumni match, Harper Murray posted 12 kills.