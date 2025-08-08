Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray and Andi Jackson react to former teammate Merritt Beason signing for the Omaha Supernovas

Nebraska Volleyball players Harper Murray and Andi Jackson reacted as former teammate Merritt Beason signed up for the Omaha Supernovas. The Supernovas compete in the Major League Volleyball, formerly called the Pro Volleyball Federation.The official Instagram page of Omaha Supernovas shared the news that Beason will join the team for the upcoming season. The Supernovas captioned the post:&quot;There’s no place like Nebraska 🌽 #OmahaSupernovas | #GBR&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral people, including Beason's former Nebraska Cornhuskers teammates, reacted to this news. Andi Jackson wrote in the comment section:&quot;WOOHOOOO YAY MERB 💞💞&quot;Screengrab of Harper Murray and Andi Jackson's comments on Merritt Beason's latest decision [Image Source: Instagram/omahasupernovas]Harper Murray simply posted:&quot;MERBBBBB&quot;Even Merritt Beason couldn't hold herself from posting in the comments section:&quot;So excited!!!!!!!&quot;Interestingly, Merritt Beason joined the team only days after John Cook joined the Omaha Supernovas as the co-owner and general manager. For the unversed, Cook had mentored the Nebraska Cornhuskers' women's volleyball team for more than two decades, leading the side to several NCAA Championships, before announcing his retirement last year.When Merritt Beason penned an emotional farewell message for the Nebraska Volleyball teamMerritt Beason talks about her journey at the Nebraska Cornhuskers [Image Source: Getty]Merritt Beason had represented the Nebraska Cornhuskers for the last time in the 2024 season. The Nebraska Cornhuskers had stormed into the semifinals of the NCAA Volleyball Championships, where they lost to the eventual champions, the Penn State Nittany Lions.In an emotional note on her Instagram profile after the tournament, Beason described her experience with the Nebraska team. &quot;Thank you for the best two years. Thank you for welcoming me with open arms. Thank you for the memories that will last a lifetime. This place is one of a kind - from the culture and traditions, to the support, to the people, and everything in between. I am so grateful to have been a part of it. To my teammates, coaches, and support staff: thank you for always supporting me and pushing me to be my best. This journey would not have been half of what it has been without each and every one of you,&quot; she wrote.Beason earned AVCA All-America first team honors in the 2023 season. In the same year, she led her team to the NCAA Championships finals, where they eventually lost to the Texas Longhorns.