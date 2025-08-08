  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Paris Olympics 2024
  • Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray and Andi Jackson react to former teammate Merritt Beason signing for the Omaha Supernovas

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray and Andi Jackson react to former teammate Merritt Beason signing for the Omaha Supernovas

By Animesh Pandey
Published Aug 08, 2025 03:37 GMT
Harper Murray and Andi Jackson react to Merritt Beason joining Omaha Supernovas [Image Source : Instagram]
Harper Murray and Andi Jackson react to Merritt Beason joining Omaha Supernovas [Image Source : Instagram/@harpermurrayy, @merbson, @andijacksonn]

Nebraska Volleyball players Harper Murray and Andi Jackson reacted as former teammate Merritt Beason signed up for the Omaha Supernovas. The Supernovas compete in the Major League Volleyball, formerly called the Pro Volleyball Federation.

Ad

The official Instagram page of Omaha Supernovas shared the news that Beason will join the team for the upcoming season. The Supernovas captioned the post:

"There’s no place like Nebraska 🌽 #OmahaSupernovas | #GBR"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Several people, including Beason's former Nebraska Cornhuskers teammates, reacted to this news. Andi Jackson wrote in the comment section:

"WOOHOOOO YAY MERB 💞💞"
Screengrab of Harper Murray and Andi Jackson&#039;s comments on Merritt Beason&#039;s latest decision [Image Source: Instagram/omahasupernovas]
Screengrab of Harper Murray and Andi Jackson's comments on Merritt Beason's latest decision [Image Source: Instagram/omahasupernovas]

Harper Murray simply posted:

Ad
"MERBBBBB"

Even Merritt Beason couldn't hold herself from posting in the comments section:

"So excited!!!!!!!"

Interestingly, Merritt Beason joined the team only days after John Cook joined the Omaha Supernovas as the co-owner and general manager. For the unversed, Cook had mentored the Nebraska Cornhuskers' women's volleyball team for more than two decades, leading the side to several NCAA Championships, before announcing his retirement last year.

When Merritt Beason penned an emotional farewell message for the Nebraska Volleyball team

Merritt Beason talks about her journey at the Nebraska Cornhuskers [Image Source: Getty]
Merritt Beason talks about her journey at the Nebraska Cornhuskers [Image Source: Getty]

Merritt Beason had represented the Nebraska Cornhuskers for the last time in the 2024 season. The Nebraska Cornhuskers had stormed into the semifinals of the NCAA Volleyball Championships, where they lost to the eventual champions, the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Ad

In an emotional note on her Instagram profile after the tournament, Beason described her experience with the Nebraska team.

"Thank you for the best two years. Thank you for welcoming me with open arms. Thank you for the memories that will last a lifetime. This place is one of a kind - from the culture and traditions, to the support, to the people, and everything in between. I am so grateful to have been a part of it. To my teammates, coaches, and support staff: thank you for always supporting me and pushing me to be my best. This journey would not have been half of what it has been without each and every one of you," she wrote.

Beason earned AVCA All-America first team honors in the 2023 season. In the same year, she led her team to the NCAA Championships finals, where they eventually lost to the Texas Longhorns.

About the author
Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Twitter icon

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications