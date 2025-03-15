Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray, Bergen Reilly, and others react to Andi Jackson turning up glamour in black floral dress during vacation

Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson recently received praise from her fellow Huskers as she amped up her style amid the program's beach volleyball season. The Huskers' middle blocker posed for a picture in a mesmerizing dress on a beach.

She was seen donning a black backless floral dress with bold pink and yellow flowers. She opted for diamond-studded nails and paired the look with minimal jewelry, including golden hoops and rings. Sharing the picture, she wrote:

"Someone play Stereo Love," a song by Edward Maya and Vika Jigulina.

The Huskers' junior received praise from fellow teammates and volleyball players, including Harper Murray, who wrote:

"Slay."

"Oh u ate," chimed Huskers' junior libero Laney Choboy.

Nebraska Volleyball's senior Maisie Boesiger also penned her admiration for the junior.

"In love with u" - Boesiger wrote. "Slaying omg."

Setter Bergen Reilly also adored the middle blocker, writing:

"Wowwwwwwwwww"

Huskers' outside hitter Merritt Beason expressed her awe, writing:

"Omg."

Nebraska Volleyball's Jackson also received love from other volleyball players, including freshman Ryan Hunter, junior Ally Batenhorst, and Louisville Cardinals junior Chloe Chicoine.

"😍😮‍💨😮‍💨," Ryan Hunter penned.

"Wow 🤩," Chicoine chimed.

"YES," Batenhorst wrote.

Screenshot of Instagram post's comment section.

"It gives so many opportunities" - Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson shares her perspective on NIL opportunities for college athletes

Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson recently acknowledged the NIL policy for student athletes by highlighting the benefits it provides to college athletes. Jackson appreciated the opportunities the NIL provides to student-athletes, including networking and connecting with businesses. Further, she also expressed her gratitude towards E15, Renewable Fuels Nebraska, for the partnership.

"I love NIL," Jackson said. " I think it's an amazing thing, especially for college athletes. I mean, that's who it's for, so it's been incredible. It gives so many opportunities and it has really helped me network and connect with different people and businesses that I'm super grateful for because, obviously, I want to be an entrepreneur so it gives me that opportunity to just talk to people and expand my own network and just opportunities that I would have never imagined."

She added:

"Right now, I'm working with E15, Renewable Fuels Nebraska, and I really love them. They're very nice, and we're all just like friends." (2:54 onwards)

Andi Jackson joined the Huskers program in 2023 as a freshman and was named to the AVCA All-Region Team, All-Big Ten Second Team, and Big Ten All-Freshman Team.

