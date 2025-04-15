Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray honors Masters week by playing golf with friend

Harper Murray shared glimpses of honoring Masters week by playing golf with her friend. The 20-year-old is currently gearing up for the 2025 NCAA Volleyball Championships.

Murray shared a few pictures of playing golf with her friend Mia Conley on her Instagram handle. The Nebraska outside hitter turned heads with her poses in the gasoline golf cart while donning a white-colored sporty outfit, which was paired with funky sunglasses. The post's caption read:

"In honor of the masters ⛳️"

Along with having fun during her downtime, Harper Murray is also training for the upcoming championship, as she recently shared a sneakpeak of her training session with her team. She uploaded a video on TikTok which showed her missing the ball completely and sitting down on the floor in frustration. This video's caption read:

"I started crying after this bc I was so humiliated," wrote Murray.

The Nebraska volleyball team recently concluded their 2025 beach volleyball season on March 22, 2025. Their last match of the competition was against Santa Barbara at the Moorpark College Beach Volleyball Complex, which they won with a score of 5-0. The team is now training for the NCAA championship with their new coach, Dani Busboom Kelly.

Harper Murray made her feelings known about Dani Busboom Kelly

Harper Murray recently appeared on the 'Wired Axcess Live Show," where she opened up about what she thinks about Dani Busboom Kelly taking over as the head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers team.

She spoke about her confidence in the skills of Busboom Kelly and the rest of the coaching staff. Along with this, she said that after John Cook's retirement, she was embracing the change and looking forward to being coached by a woman.

“Just embracing it is probably the most important thing for us because we're so lucky to have Jaylen [Reyes] and Kelly [Dani Busboom] and everybody else on our staff. So I think just really embracing the change but also looking forward to it because it's awesome that Nebraska volleyball is going to be coached by women now,” Harper Murray said. [8:52 onwards]

She added:

“I don't think that that's something a lot of us really thought would happen for a while, just coach has been here for so long and he's a legend but now having a woman being able to take over his legacy is amazing.”

Along with her training updates, Harper Murray also shares highlights of her personal life on social media and most recently, she posted pictures of having fun with her boyfriend, Heinrich Harrberg, and his teammate, Dylan Raiola.

