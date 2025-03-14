Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray, Maisie Boesiger, and other players react to Bergen Reilly's beach trip highlights

Nebraska Volleyball's Bergen Reilly recently received praise from fellow players, including Harper Murray, Maisie Boesiger, and Andi Jackson, as she shared a few glimpses of her beach trip. As a freshman, Reilly joined the Huskers Team in 2023, earning AVCA All-America Second Team, AVCA All-Region Team, Big Ten Setter of the Year, and Big Ten All-Freshman Team.

Amid the beach volleyball season, Huskers' players were seen delighting in breezy vibes on the surf beach in Waikiki in Honolulu. Reilly shared a picture of herself embracing the warm surroundings in a vibrant blue bikini and wrote:

"Hello HI"

The fellow Huskers did not shy from admiring the junior setter as the fellow junior Harper Murray wrote:

"Aw"

Husker's senior Libero Maisie Boesiger penned a heartfelt note for Reilly, referring to her as "Queen."

"Yes beautiful queen," Boesiger wrote. "Love you miss girl."

Andi Jackson also praised Reilly, writing:

"Bergen Reilly the woman you are."

The junior outside hitter of the team also conveyed her love and wrote:

"BERGIEEEE OKAYYY"

Pro Volleyball's Atlanta Vibes' player Merritt Beason also praised the junior Husker, being in complete awe of Reilly in blue swimwear.

"I’m obsessed," Beason wrote. "This is ur color ma’am."

Nebraska Volleyball's alumni Nicklin Hickman also adored the junior, writing:

"BERGIE!!!!!"

Reilly also received love from Louisville Cardinals' Phekran Kong, who commented:

"HI helloooo."

Screenshot of Instagram post's comment section (@bergenreilley).

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray expresses excitement as Dani Busboom Kelly takes coaching role

Harper Murray of the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the 2023 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship in Tampa, Florida. (Photo via Getty Images)

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray recently expressed excitement about having Dani Bushboom Kelly as the Nebraska Husker's new leader. She highlighted the big moment for women in coaching. Harper added that since coach John Cook has had a legendary impact, it was an amazing and unexpected opportunity for Bushboom Kelly.

"Just embracing it is probably the most important thing for us because we're so lucky to have Jaylen [Reyes] and Kelly [Dani Busboom] and everybody else on our staff," Murray said [8:52 onwards]. "So I think just really embracing the change but also looking forward to it because it's awesome that Nebraska volleyball is going to be coached by women now. "

“I don't think that that's something a lot of us really thought would happen for a while, just coach has been here for so long and he's a legend but now having a woman being able to take over his legacy is amazing.”

Bushboom Kelly joined the Huskers program on January 29, 2025.

