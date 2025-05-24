Nebraska Volleyball’s Harper Murray poses in black swimwear during vacation trip to Jamaica

Nebraska Volleyball's star Harper Murray is enjoying her summer break at the Montego Bay in Jamaica. The Husker volleyball player posed in black beachwear ahead of a stellar spring volleyball season.

Murray has been a star for the Nebraska Volleyball team. The opposite hitter for the Huskers enjoyed a fruitful spring season. She tallied 10 kills against Kansas State in the opening match of the spring game that the Huskers won 25-20, 25-18, 25-21, and 25-22. The outstanding outside hitter for the Huskers repeated her form in the game against South Dakota State, tallying 12 kills, seven digs, two service aces, and five blocks.

The spring game session has ended, and the summer break is underway for the Husker star. In a recent Instagram post, Murray posed in black swimwear during her vacation trip to Jamaica.

"on vacay," posted Murray.

The Huskers won their final spring game against South Dakota State 4-0 with a straight-set win over South Dakota State (25-18, 25-19, 25-17, and 25-19). Laney Choboy posted nine digs for the team, and Andi Jackson had 11 kills and 10 blocks. The game took place at the Ord High School in Ord, Nebraska, in front of a sold-out crowd of 1750.

Nebraska Volleyball adds international player to regular-season roster

The new head coach of the Nebraska Volleyball, Dani Busboom Kelly, will start her first regular volleyball season with the Huskers. Coach Kelly has added recruits to the Huskers roster for the regular volleyball season. Adding the Italian opposite hitter, Virginia Adriano, to the regular volleyball roster.

Virginia is an opposite hitter with great size who has a ton of high-level international experience, and we are thrilled she wants to come overseas and play for Nebraska. Virginia is a well-balanced player in terms of her attack, block and serve. She will be a great addition to our program," Dani Busboom Kelly told Abby Barmore, a staff writer for Husker Online.

The Italian opposite hitter has played for Bergamo in Serie A1, the top league in the country. Adriano secured 21 kills, one service ace, and three blocks in the season finale against Megabox on March 30. Coach Kelly has also added Allie Szcech to the roster. The transfer from Baylor University would like to make a significant contribution to the team in the coming days. Nebraska Volleyball will open its regular volleyball season, playing its first game against Pittsburgh at the AVCA First Serve Showcase.

