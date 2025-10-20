Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray reacts as Olivia Babcock set new Pittsburgh Panthers' record with 41 kills

Nebraska Volleyball star Harper Murray recently reacted to a new achievement recorded by Olivia Babcock, who represents the Pittsburgh Panthers. The right side hitter recently set a new record for the Pittsburgh Panthers with 41 kills this season.The official Instagram page of NCAA Volleyball lauded Babcock for this achievement. Babcock achieved this distinction in the game against the Louisville Cardinals, which the Panthers won by 3-2.The NCAA Volleyball's Instagram post mentioned,&quot;A RECORD-BREAKING DAY FOR OLIVIA BABCOCK 🤩@oliviiaabab set a new @pitt_vb record with 41 kills to help get their win over No. 4 Louisville! #NCAAWVB&quot;Screengrab of Harper Murray's Instagram story on Olivia Babcock [Image Source : Harper Murray's Instagram]Harper Murray responded to the same by sharing the post on her Instagram story. She congratulated Olivia Babcock by writing in the caption,&quot;U amaze me @oliviaabab&quot;In the previous game against the Michigan State Spartans, Harper Murray achieved a record of over 1000 career kills. The official Instagram page of the Nebraska Cornhuskers' post mentioned,&quot;1,🏐🏐🏐 CAREER KILLS FOR HARP @harpermurrayy surpassed 1,000 career kills last night vs. Michigan State. The 2x All-American is hitting at a .513% clip over the last three matches and is averaging 3.75 kills/set on the year! #GBR.&quot;Harper Murray will be representing the Nebraska Cornhuskers next in the game against Northwestern University on October 24 at their home ground, i.e., the Bob Devaney Sports Center.Harper Murray reacts to massive crowd support in match against the Michigan State SpartansHarper Murray in action at the 2024 NCAA Championships semifinals [Image Source: Getty]Harper Murray previously reacted to the massive crowd support in favor of Nebraska Volleyball during their game against the Michigan State Spartans, which the Nebraska Cornhuskers won by 3-0. The match broke the MSU school record in terms of crowd attendance, with more than 11500 fans attending the game held at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan, on October 17.In the post-match press conference, Harper Murray revealed her thoughts on the massive crowd support as she remarked,&quot;Husker fans travel well. We know that when we go to every arena, and (Nebraska coach) Dani (Busboom Kelly) says this all the time, but this feels like home games all of the time, and we are lucky that we have a fan base that travels and loves us so much. We have so much support from so many people all over the country.&quot; [0:20 onwards] View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWith their recent victory against the Michigan Wolverines on October 19, the Nebraska Cornhuskers have extended their undefeated winning streak to 18-0. The Nebraska Cornhuskers will aim to reclaim the NCAA Championships, which slipped from their grasp twice in 2021 and 2023, respectively.