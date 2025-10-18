  • home icon
  "So much support from so many people"- Harper Murray reacts as Nebraska Volleyball breaks attendance record and wins against Michigan State 

By Adityan Pillai
Modified Oct 18, 2025 04:37 GMT
2024 Division I Women
Harper Murray at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

The Nebraska Volleyball team continued its unbeaten streak against Michigan State with a straight sweep win at the Breslin Center. The match broke the MSU school record with 11,578 fans in attendance to witness the showdown as the 2025 volleyball season takes shape.

Harper Murray continued her dominance on the court and expressed her thoughts about receiving massive support from the fans as they continued their campaign in away matches. Murray scored 13 kills with a .500 hitting percentage and posted no hitting errors once again. Andi Jackson added five kills and five blocks with a hitting percentage of .571. Moreover, Taylor Landfair added eight kills, and Virginia Adriano tallied seven kills with three blocks.

Along with great on-court performance, the Nebraska volleyball team scored nine aces, marking their season high record, and clinched a straight sweep victory with a score of 25-15, 25-18, 25-20. Harper Murray spoke about breaking the school's attendance record and expressed her gratitude for the support from Nebraska Volleyball fans.

" Ya, Husker fans travel well. We know that when we go to every arena and Dani says this all the time, but this feels like home games all of the time, and we are lucky that we have a fan base that travels and loves us so much. We have so much support from so many people all over the country. (0:20 onwards)
This is a developing article and will be updated soon.

Edited by Adityan Pillai
