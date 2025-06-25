Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray shares highlights of summer ahead of her upcoming season appearance

Nebraska Volleyball player Harper Murray shared highlights of moments she spent with close ones during the summer. The outside hitter and her team will begin the regular season in August and the postseason in December.

Harper Murray and the Nebraska Volleyball team last played the spring matches, where they posted two wins against Kansas, to face South Dakota State. In a sold-out stadium at Ord High School, Murray debuted her top spin jump serve and contributed kills and blocks to anchor her team to her win, 25-18, 25-19, 25-17, and 25-19.

Since the conclusion of the spring season, the girls have been enjoying their summer holidays before the regular season begins in August. In a recent Instagram post, Murray shared highlights of her quality summer time with friends and close ones. The first slide featured the outside hitter in a black dress, sharing a mirror selfie with the Boston College volleyball player, Brooklyn Yelland. '

The following picture was of a trio of girls, including Murray, posing in white outfits, followed by the 20-year-old walking down the street at the golden hour, sharing a moment with Husker footballer Avery Gossett, waiting at the airport in a grey co-ords and a cap, and enjoying pool time in a fluorescent bikini. The final slide had her creating memories with her friend on the beach.

"first of many summer dumps," the caption read.

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray also shows love and admiration for her friends on their achievements and is a regular in wishing them birthdays on social media.

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray once expressed joy as she looked forward to being coached by women

Murray at the Volleyball Day in Nebraska - (Source: Getty)

Nebraska Volleyball underwent a major change when long-time head coach John Cook announced his retirement, vacating the position for ex-Husker Dani Busboom Kelly. Though Kelly brought a new set of techniques on the court, very different from Coach's style, the Nebraska Volleyball women embraced the change.

Murray once appeared in the 'Wired Axcess Live Show', talking about how a woman taking forward Cook's legacy is one of the highlights of the Husker program.

"Just embracing it is probably the most important thing for us because we're so lucky to have Jaylen [Reyes] and Kelly [Dani Busboom] and everybody else on our staff. So I think just really embracing the change but also looking forward to it because it's awesome that Nebraska volleyball is going to be coached by women now,” she shared. [8:52 onwards]

The outside hitter added:

"I don't think that that's something a lot of us really thought would happen for a while, just coach has been here for so long and he's a legend but now having a woman being able to take over his legacy is amazing."

Murray was part of the team that competed against Penn State in the 2024 NCAA semifinals, narrowly missing the opportunity to advance to the finals.

