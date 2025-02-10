Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray turns up the glamour in all-black outfit as she touches down in New Orleans amid Super Bowl weekend

Harper Murray stunned in a black outfit during the Super Bowl weekend before the 2024 NCAA season kicked off. Since the 2024 NCAA semi-final exit, Murray has been enjoying downtime with her fellow Cornhuskers.

Harper Murray, the standout outside hitter of the Nebraska women's volleyball team, achieved the NCAA Lincoln Regional Most Outstanding Player honor after posting four blocks, 12 digs, and 10 kills at the game against the Wisconsin Badgers, helping the Cornhuskers to the Final Four in the 2024 NCAA season. It was the 12th time the team reached the semi-finals under head coach John Cook.

Murray also played an integral role in the semi-final match against Penn State, but Nebraska lost to the latter, ending their title-winning chances.

Enjoying downtime, Murray recently shared a couple of her pictures, rocking a black outfit with a chain dangling from her neck as she attended New Orleans, Louisiana, for the Super Bowl. She captioned the post:

"a night in NOLA"

This came after Murray spent time with her girls, Bergen Reilly, Harper Murray, and Maisie Boesiger, in Lincoln. The girls posed like statues in front of the National Stadium with Bergen Reilly Tebowing.

"TGIF," the outside hitter's post caption read.

In another post by Murray, the girls, including Taylor Landfair, Skyler Pierce, Teraya Sigler, Campbell Flynn, Andi Jackson, and Bergen Reilly, posed in bikinis, seemingly before hitting the slopes since some had ski goggles on.

"little under dressed for the slopes but wtv," she captioned.

Harper Murray expressed anticipation for her appearance at the Triple Crown Volleyball

Harper Murray at the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - (Source: Getty)

Murray and her team missed out on the national title and bidding goodbyes to her seniors and coach John Cook. Though heartbroken, the Cornhuskers are gearing up to be on the run for the title under newly recruited head coach Dani Busboom Kelly. Before competing in the NCAA, Harper Murray confirmed her appearance as a presenting athlete at the Triple Crown National Volleyball Championships.

Anticipating her stint at the Kansas City Convention Center on February 14, 2025, the Michigan-born shared that she would touch upon mental health-related topics and inspire youth athletes with her story.

"I am so excited to announce that I will be returning to Triple Crown Sports NIT tournament this year!! But instead of arriving as a participating athlete, this year I will be presenting!! On Friday, February 14, I will take the stage from 2-3pm at the Kansas City Convention Center to share my story."

She added:

"It is a story of navigating mental health struggles to overcome hardships and persevere both on and off the court. I look forward to connecting with youth athletes and hope they will find inspiration from my story. Following my presentation, I will open the floor up for a Q&A to talk more about playing volleyball at the college level."

Murray made the AVCA All-Region Team and All-Big Ten First Team in 2023 and 2024. She was selected in the NCAA Championship All-Tournament Team and AVCA All-American Second Team in her sophomore season.

