Nebraska Volleyball's Maisie Boesiger pens heartfelt note on sister Morgan's 21st birthday

Nebraska Volleyball's libero, Maisie Boesiger, wished her sister on her 21st birthday on Instagram. Boesiger has also played soccer for Norris High School.

Boesiger is a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar in the Beach Volleyball 2023 and 2024 seasons. In her junior year in 2024, she led a 7-0 record sweep of Montana State and went 10-8 overall in Beach Volleyball. She partnered up with Andi Jackson in the 2023 beach volleyball season and went 12-5 overall.

Maisie Boesiger shared a photo with her sister, wishing:

"Happy 21st birthday @morganboesiger!! You are such a shining light! I love you so much"

Screenshot of Maisie Boesiger's Instagram story (@maisieboesiger/ig)

Husker will face off against Kansas State on April 26 in Lincoln, Nebraska, at the John Cook Arena. The roster for the Husker includes Maisie Boesiger, Keri Leimbach, Laney Choboy and Olivia Mauch as the libero. Nebraska Volleyball star Harper Murray, along with Skyler Pierce, Taylor Landfair and Teraya Sigler, will be the outside hitters, with Ryan Hunter as the opposite hitter. Andi Jackson and Rebekah Allick are the middle blockers, while Campbell Flynn and Bergen Reilly are the setters.

Maisie Boesiger pens an emotional note on her final year with Nebraska Volleyball

Maisie Boesiger is in her final year with the Huskers. She shared her gratitude to Nebraska Volleyball and her teammates in a post on Instagram. She penned:

"Nebraska Volleyball, Thank you for giving me my best friends, unforgettable memories, amazing experiences, and opportunities that I would have never dreamed of. This group of girls is one that I will cherish forever, and these girls made everyday a joy to come into the gym and get better. Next year will look so different without the seniors, I feel so grateful to have had the opportunity to be in the gym with you all the last few years. What an incredible year number 3❤️"

Nebraska has registered 1721 kills for the 2024-25 season, registering 14.107 kills per set and 1596 assists, 155 service aces and 1856 digs with 15.231 digs per set.

While the Huskers have committed around 551 errors, they have still dominated the defense and the attack. Huskers are at the top, playing in the No.1 spot in the NCAA Women's Volleyball RPI Rankings.

