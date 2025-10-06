Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick hilariously reacts to unusual pose during Hsukers vs Rutgers game

Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick hilariously reacted to a pose she struck during the Huskers' game against Rutgers, as captured by a fan. Allick was part of the team that swept Rutgers in straight sets on October 5, 2025.

Rebekah Allick, the senior middle blocker, contributed scores to her team's undefeated season, starting from the AVCA First Serve showcase. She also moved to fifth-place on Nebraska's all-time career blocks list, recording history by outclassing Canadian player Sarah Pavan. After the recent match-up against Penn State, where Allick and the Huskers avenged their NCAA semifinals loss to Penn State, the winning team faced Rutgers at the Jersey Mike’s Arena.

During Nebraska's fifth-straight sweep in 2025, Allick garnered more attention for her in-game poses than her play. In an Instagram story posted by a fan, the senior middle blocker stood wide-legged. The caption read:

"We love her poses @rebekahallick_"

"Allick pose in nasty"

Allick reshared the story and hilariously reacted with a laughing and a heart emoji.

The middle blocker recently joined forces with several other athletes to feature in the XX-XY Athletics' advertisement, backed by political activist and former swimmer, Riley Gaines. Athletes were asked when and how they would know they had won the battle of preventing transgender inclusion in women's sports. Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick said:

"When female athletes can speak up without fear of losing sponsorships, I'll know."

Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick made the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll and Tom Osborne Citizenship Team this year.

Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick once opened up about how spirituality plays an important role in her life

In addition to being one of the most formidable players on the Huskers squad, Rebekah Allick is also deeply driven by her faith. She often speaks about her spirituality and her love for Jesus, and once highlighted that her religious beliefs help her stay humble.

"It's everything to me. I have a crucifix right above my head, and I kind of just check on him every morning, and I check on him before I go to bed, and my faith Jesus, he keeps me incredibly grounded. I like the dude," she said.

"Sometimes, I feel like I am downplaying it, but he really is my everything. I feel like for some Christians, who are outside of that, until you reach that intimacy, it will sound weird, but when you do get to that point, it's like he is my first love," the Nebraska Volleyball senior added.

Allick was named MVP in the match against Stanford on August 24, 2025. She posted five blocks and 11 kills on a .600 hitting percentage.

