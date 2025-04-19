Nebraska Volleyball's Taylor Landfair drops 3-word heartfelt message for Husker Nation

The notable senior outside hitter of Nebraska Volleyball, Taylor Landfair, has shared her thoughts on the admirable spirit of the Nebraska fans. Through her Instagram story, she shared a reel that featured Nebraska Huskers athletes interacting with their enthusiastic supporters.

The Plainfield, Illinois, native was named to the AVCA All-America First Team and was the AVCA North Region Player of the Year in 2022. Last year, she played with the Nebraska Volleyball team. She participated in 33 matches and averaged 2.49 kills per set.

Through her Instagram story, Landfair shared a reel highlighting several Nebraska Huskers players connecting with their passionate fans. Furthermore, it also featured the players signing autographs and posing for pictures. While reflecting on her heartfelt emotions, the player mentioned,

“i ♥️ Husker nation!!”

Screenshots of Taylor Landfair's Instagram story | Credits: IG/taylor_landfair49

Taylor Landfair transferred from Minnesota after completing her junior season with the Minnesota Golden Gophers women's volleyball program. She clinched a silver medal at the NORCECA Final Six with the U.S. National Team. The tournament took place in the Dominican Republic in 2023.

In 2018, she was named the Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year and assisted her team to the 18 Open National title and was named the Most Valuable Player.

Head coach Dani Busboom Kelly reflects on the special features of the Nebraska Volleyball program

Dani Busboom Kelly at the 2022 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

In January 2025, Dani Busboom Kelly was named the fourth head coach of the Nebraska Volleyball team. In her recent interview with Volleyball State I-80 Club via Sports Illustrated, Busboom Kelly highlighted the unique features of the Nebraska Volleyball program. She mentioned,

"Our staff in Nebraska is pretty great. And the way I want practice to flow and the way I want to ran is just seamless because the staff is really well prepared here, and ready to take on new challenges and to be creative on their own. So that's been amazing."

She continued,

"The culture here is really great and the team is super tight. And I've just been really impressed with their vibe as a team. I was just been really impressed with them. But something that’s new; the attention to detail at Nebraska's. the fans and the excitement around the program. And people wanting to learn and be a part of it."

She took the helm of the volleyball program from AVCA Hall of Famer John Cook, who led the team to four National Championships during his 25-year coaching period.

