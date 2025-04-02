Nebraska Volleyball's Taylor Landfair stuck in beach volleyball season mood, shares glimpses of March featuring her Hawaiian trip

Nebraska Volleyball's Taylor Landfair reflected on her fun-filled March. The outside hitter has concluded the beach season with the Nebraska Huskers squad and will soon take the court in the NCAA season.

Landfair played with the Minnesota women's volleyball team from 2020 to 2023, earning the 2022 Big Ten Player of the Year. She then transferred to Lincoln to pursue her senior year with the Cornhuskers, helping the team rack up wins in several meets. In the 2024 NCAA Regional finals, she posted 13 kills to help Nebraska oust the Wisconsin Badgers 3-0.

Landfair also played in the NCAA semi-finals against Penn State, but her team succumbed to the eventual champions, ending the run for the NCAA title. Since then, she has been enjoying herself with her teammates. In 2025, they began the beach volleyball season low, losing three straight matches but taking momentum and concluding on a high note.

After the Huskers, Santa Barbara, Moorpark, and the Master's, Landfair and her team hit the Hawaiian beach. Posing in colorful bikinis, indulging in delectable food, and bonding over pretty sunsets, the Cornhuskers spent an eventful March.

Nebraska Volleyball's Taylor Landfair's March dump; Instagram - @taylor_landfair49

Reflecting on that, Taylor Landfair shared a collage on her Instagram story, desiring to repeat the month.

The collage featured her with her girls on the beach, flaunting manicured sea-themed nails. She also posted a sunset picture and others.

Nebraska Volleyball once shared her reason behind joining the Nebraska Volleyball program

Landfair at the Minnesota v Maryland - (Source: Getty)

Nebraska Volleyball's Taylor Landfair was fresh off a successful junior season in Minnesota, earning AVCA All-Region honors and first-team All-Big Ten accolades for the third time before transferring to Nebraska. Her goal was to win the National title with the latter team.

Ahead of her debut 2024 season as a senior, Landfair discussed her reason for joining the Huskers, saying:

"I said my why was definitely happiness and a mix of also gratefulness just because I'm just really happy. I'm a part of a team where I feel like I can definitely thrive in this high-level environment and also just being surrounded by a bunch of girls that I know trust me and putting so much work into making sure that I get better."

The outside hitter added:

"I'm just super happy and super grateful that I'm in an environment where I just love my teammates, love the coaching staff, and they love me back."

Landfair was named in the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll in the Spring of 2024. She will join her team at the AVCA Volleyball First Serve Showcase from August 22-24, 2025.

