  • Nebraska volleyball's Teraya Sigler reacts as 'best friend' Reese Jackson announces athletic commitment

Nebraska volleyball's Teraya Sigler reacts as 'best friend' Reese Jackson announces athletic commitment

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Modified Apr 22, 2025 15:51 GMT
Reese Jackson and Teraya Sigler (Image via: Jackson and Sigler
Reese Jackson and Teraya Sigler (Image via: Jackson and Sigler's Instagram)

Nebraska Volleyball recruit Teraya Sigler expressed her reaction as Parish Episcopal High School player Reese Jackson announced her commitment to California State University. Jackson mainly plays in the middle blocker and outside hitter positions in volleyball.

In her initial years in the sport, Jackson competed at the Texas Advantage Volleyball Club and her school. During her 21-22 varsity year, Jackson racked up 103 kills and 58 digs in the 87 sets she played.

After completing her varsity career, Jackson made her verbal commitment to CSU and announced this decision through a post on her Instagram. She also expressed her gratitude to God after making this major move in her career. She wrote:

"I am beyond blessed and incredibly excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my Division I athletic and academic journey at California State University, Bakersfield! First and foremost, I want to thank God for the strength, guidance, and favor that made this possible."
Sigler shared this post on her stories and dropped a sweet message for Jackson. She stated:

"so proud of my best friend"
Sigler's Instagram story feat. Reese Jackson (Image via: Sigler's Instagram)
Sigler's Instagram story feat. Reese Jackson (Image via: Sigler's Instagram)

Teraya Sigler, on the other hand, has joined the Nebraska Volleyball camp and represented the team during the beach volleyball season.

Nebraska Volleyball's Teraya Sigler shares what fans can expect from her

Nebraska Volleyball recruit Teraya Sigler opened up about the qualities that the fans of the Huskers program can expect from her on the court. Sigler was ranked the No.1 recruit for the 2025 Volleyball season.

In an interview, Sigler looked ahead to her freshman year with the Huskers. She further added that despite the No. 1 ranking and accolades across her club and varsity career, collegiate volleyball is a different game. She said (via Hail Varsity, 11:57 onwards):

"I think I would want the fans to know that just like showing joy in something that I am doing. I believe that just like laughing and smiling obviously time in place but showing that like I can bring more to the table than people will realize. I think as much as the rankings show and all the articles and all the accolades, one you hit college, it's a totally different ball game."
Teraya Sigler also remarked that she will also try to establish the fact around Nebraska Volleyball fans that she is not just a good player, but much more than that as an individual.

