Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray's boyfriend Heinrich Haarberg's football coach Matt Rhule made his feelings known about sharing a frame with her on TikTok. Rhule has been serving as the head coach of Nebraska football since 2023.

Ad

Harper Murray came fresh off a successful beach volleyball season, posting 22 consecutive wins with her Nebraska Corhuskers teammates. With their final victory over Santa Barabara, Moorpark, and the Masters, the girls broke multiple college records, building up to the 2025 volleyball season.

Before Murray retakes the court, she teamed up with her boyfriend Heinrich Haarberg's football coach, Matt Rhule, to perform a viral TikTok dance challenge to the song Anxiety by Doechii and Sleepy Hallow (2023). Shortly after, the video went viral and amassed millions of views on social media. Rhule reflected on the experience and the reactions he received from his mentees and daughter.

Ad

Trending

"I walked into the training table and Harper was like, 'Coach, we need to do a TikTok'. And, you know, Leon was like, 'Dad, you need to do a TikTok'. So I did a TikTok. And, I mean, my wife doesn't have any social media, right? And within 15 minutes, she was like, 'You did a TikTok?' That's how fast it went. And the players were losing their minds because they're like, you did it in the facility? And I said, no...I did it in the concourse, which is a public area."

Ad

"So I had to defend myself on that...I guess there was millions and millions of views. So my daughter thought it was really cool. And then she realized it was Harper, not me. But, yeah, so I think it was one and done. And then I've had people walk up to me and say like, 'Coach, are you really going to do Dancing with the Stars?' Which I don't think I could do."

Ad

Ad

Here's the dance challenge:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 2019 Big 12 Coach of the Year helped his team win the Pinstripe Bowl against Boston College in 2024.

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray accepts offer to open the premiere night of Dancing With the Stars

Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray at 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals (Source: Getty)

Harper Murray, the Nebraska Volleyball outside hitter, is one of the most successful players in terms of both volleyball and business. She recently made her fashion debut with the 2024 Miss USA contestant representing Nebraska, Kamryn Buchanan. Murray capped her 2024 season with All-American and All-Big Ten First Team honors and will soon make her stage debut in dancing, as per Huskers' Instagram update.

Ad

After her viral TikTok with Matt Rhule, DWTS invited them to headline the premiere night of DWTS this year, which she accepted.

""Following @mattrhule1’s TikTok debut with @harpermurrayy, the duo has accepted an invitation to headline Dancing with the Stars, premiering later this summer."

Nebraska Volleyball's Murray achieved the NCAA Lincoln Most Outstanding Player of the Year award for her performance in the Regional finals. She helped her team to the Final Four but succumbed to the eventual champions, Penn State.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More