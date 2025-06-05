"Never bend the knee"- Riley Gaines reacts to Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph refusing to apologize for attending President Donald Trump's rally

Riley Gaines recently shared her thoughts on Mason Rudolph's decision to attend a rally hosted by Donald Trump in Pennsylvania. Rudolph plays as a quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the National Football League [NFL].

Although Rudolph faced backlash for attending the rally, he reportedly refused to apologize to Liberal fans. However, Gaines appreciated the 29-year-old's approach as she posted her opinion on X.

The swimmer-turned-social activist posted:

"Cancel culture has lost its grip which was the final straw in the Left being lifeless and powerless. Never bend the knee"

In 2024, Gaines backed Nick Bosa, who faced backlash for his decision to wear a MAGA cap during an NFL match. Bosa was penalized by the NFL authorities for wearing the same, to which he responded by performing the YMCA jig, now popular as the 'Trump dance' in the next match. Riley Gaines reacted to the same by posting on X:

"Yesterday: fined $11,255 for wearing a MAGA hat. Today: celebrates with the iconic Trump dance after a sack. In a world of Colin Kaepernicks, be a Nick Bosa"

Riley Gaines had recently supported a protest launched by the girls from Tumwater High School in Washington State. The girls protested against the victory of a transgender athlete at a girls' state championship.

Riley Gaines made her feelings known after Donald Trump signed an executive order banning transgender athletes from women's sports

Riley Gaines reacts to President Trump's address after signing the executive order [Image Source: Getty]

In February 2025, Riley Gaines was invited to a ceremony by President Donald Trump, who had just assumed office as the 47th President of the USA. Trump had signed an executive order that effectively banned the participation of trans athletes in women's sports, which was one of the long-standing demands of the swimmer turned social activist.

Gaines could not contain her excitement at being a part of such a prestigious ceremony. In a video posted on her Instagram handle, the social activist remarked:

"Today was a huge win for women and a huge win for common sense. If you didn't already know President Trump signed an executive order declaring that men are no longer welcome in women's sports or women's spaces. I can't even fathom how we have reached a point where a president has to use his executive powers to declare something that kindergartens know."

Interestingly, President Trump also acknowledged Gaines' efforts towards protecting women's sports. He mentioned in his address [via Times of India]:

"Riley Gaines is the person I have been watching. She fought hard. Riley was a 12 time all-American who sacrificed countless hours in the pool. She gave up everything and just gave everyhting she had but then the league forced her to share a spot on the podium with a male swimmer who took her trophy while the media celebrated this stolen glory."

Riley Gaines had first called out the NCAA authorities for allegedly being biased towards transgender swimmer Lia Thomas at the 2022 NCAA Swimming Championships. Gaines also sued the NCAA, along with 15 other athletes, for not excluding transgender athletes from women's sports.

