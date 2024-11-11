Riley Gaines reacts to Nick Bosa's Trump dance after being fined $11,255 for wearing a MAGA hat

Riley Gaines recently reacted to NFL player Nick Bosa's unique dance after the team game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 27-year-old defensive lineman, who represents the San Francisco 49ers, performed a dance similar to the iconic jig popularized by US President Donald Trump.

Gaines took to her X handle to express her thoughts. The 24-year-old NCAA swimmer turned social activist shared a video of the jig, where Bosa was also joined by his teammates, as she posted,

"Yesterday: fined $11,255 for wearing a MAGA hat. Today: celebrates with the iconic Trump dance after a sack. In a world of Colin Kaepernicks, be a Nick Bosa"

For the unversed, Nick Bosa was fined $11255 by the NFL for gatecrashing an interview and displaying a MAGA [Make America Great Again] cap in support of Donald Trump, who recently won the US presidential elections with a thumping majority of 312 electoral college votes.

Gaines reacted to the same as she shared a video of Bosa's views on her X handle [formerly Twitter],

"Nick Bosa has been fined $11,255 for wearing a MAGA hat on the field after their win.

'It was well worth it. I don’t think my position on speaking about it is going to change, so clearly the nation spoke. We got what we got.' "

Riley Gaines has been actively campaigning for the election of Donald Trump since the beginning. Both have been active in the campaign to keep transgender athletes out of women's sports.

Riley Gaines on David Pollack's support for the safety of women's sports

Riley Gaines on David Pollack's support for safety of women's sports [Image for Representational Purposes] [Image Source : Getty]

Riley Gaines is well known for her campaign against the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports. She came into the limelight for raising her voice against the transgender swimmer Lia Thomas in 2022.

However, Gaines is not alone in her campaign. In December 2023, former NFL player and ESPN analyst David Pollack made his stance clear on the issue of women's sports. Not only did he support Gaines' cause for keeping transgender athletes out of women's sports, but he also posted on his X handle,

"WOMEN'S SPORTS IS NOT A TRANSFER PORTAL FOR MEDIOCRE MALE ATHLETES WHO COMPETE AS WOMEN. If you're a #GirlDad, there is no way you want your babygirl competing against men. It isn't fair, nor is it physically and mentally healthy. #SaveWomensSports"

Gaines came out in full support of Pollack's statement as she posted,

"Good for him- we need more men who will always defend their daughters."

Riley Gaines has supported the boycott of San Jose State University's women's volleyball team over the presence of Blaire Fleming, who is reportedly a transgender. She also recently backed a high school team for boycotting a soccer match on similar grounds.

