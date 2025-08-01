  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "Never doubted it for a minute"- Hunter Woodhall pens emotional note after wife Tara Davis-Woodhall as she wins USATF title with record jump

"Never doubted it for a minute"- Hunter Woodhall pens emotional note after wife Tara Davis-Woodhall as she wins USATF title with record jump

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Aug 01, 2025 06:25 GMT
2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party - Source: Getty
Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall at the 2024 GQ Men Of The Year Party - (Source: Getty)

Hunter Woodhall emotionally penned a note for his wife, Tara Davis-Woodhall, who claimed the long jump title at the 2025 USATF Outdoor National Championships. Davis-Woodhall is the reigning Olympic champion in the long jump, having won at the 2024 Paris Games.

Ad

Tara Davis-Woodhall had an underwhelming showing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she finished sixth in her signature event. Cut to 2023, she earned the national indoor title but was later stripped of it after testing positive for a banned substance. At the 2023 Worlds, she finished in silver but upgraded it to gold at the 2024 Indoors.

Following it up with the Olympic gold win, Tara Davis-Woodhall continued her excellence at the 2025 USATF Outdoors, adding another laurel to her wall of fame. In an Instagram post, her biggest supporter and paralympic athlete, Hunter Woodhall, expressed pride in his wife with a carousel of event-day pictures and an emotional note.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"National Champ. So proud of you, never doubted it for a minute. You’re the best in the world for a reason. You’re unbelievable."
Ad

Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis-Woodhall were long-time lovers until they married each other in 2022. The couple trains together at Kansas State University after the latter started her tenure as the track and field team's assistant coach.

Tara Davis-Woodhall once opened up about how her and Hunter Woodhall's lives changed after the Paris Games, but their 'four walls' didn't

The Woodhalls at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 13 - (Source: Getty)
The Woodhalls at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 13 - (Source: Getty)

Tara Davis-Woodhall's husband, Hunter Woodhall, is also an established parathlete, having won the 400m T62 title at the Paris Paralympics. The couple has been making headlines with their joint attendance at events, award shows, and others. They also successfully hosted the second edition of the Annual Tara Davis Invitational on March 1, 2025.

Ad

In a Well Played podcast episode in May this year, the long jumper and her husband talked about their life's transition after Olympic and Paralympic success. They also noted that their 'four walls', their goals, and love for each other, and their roots haven't changed a bit.

“Our lives changed a lot but our four walls didn't, which is the coolest thing. Our lives changed, we're getting all these brand deals, we got new sponsorships, we are going and speaking at these all these engagements but in between our four walls, our team is the same. Our passion is the same, the love that we have for each other is the same, our priorities are still the same. Like yes that (the Olympics) took us to the next level, but we are (still) two small town kids.”

Hunter Woodhall, the first double amputee to earn an NCAA Division I scholarship, boasts five Olympic medals in his resume.

About the author
Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta Majumder

Twitter icon

Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.

Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.

When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Agnijeeta Majumder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications