"Never doubted it for a minute"- Hunter Woodhall pens emotional note after wife Tara Davis-Woodhall as she wins USATF title with record jump

Hunter Woodhall emotionally penned a note for his wife, Tara Davis-Woodhall, who claimed the long jump title at the 2025 USATF Outdoor National Championships. Davis-Woodhall is the reigning Olympic champion in the long jump, having won at the 2024 Paris Games. Tara Davis-Woodhall had an underwhelming showing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she finished sixth in her signature event. Cut to 2023, she earned the national indoor title but was later stripped of it after testing positive for a banned substance. At the 2023 Worlds, she finished in silver but upgraded it to gold at the 2024 Indoors. Following it up with the Olympic gold win, Tara Davis-Woodhall continued her excellence at the 2025 USATF Outdoors, adding another laurel to her wall of fame. In an Instagram post, her biggest supporter and paralympic athlete, Hunter Woodhall, expressed pride in his wife with a carousel of event-day pictures and an emotional note. &quot;National Champ. So proud of you, never doubted it for a minute. You’re the best in the world for a reason. You’re unbelievable.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHunter Woodhall and Tara Davis-Woodhall were long-time lovers until they married each other in 2022. The couple trains together at Kansas State University after the latter started her tenure as the track and field team's assistant coach. Tara Davis-Woodhall once opened up about how her and Hunter Woodhall's lives changed after the Paris Games, but their 'four walls' didn'tThe Woodhalls at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 13 - (Source: Getty)Tara Davis-Woodhall's husband, Hunter Woodhall, is also an established parathlete, having won the 400m T62 title at the Paris Paralympics. The couple has been making headlines with their joint attendance at events, award shows, and others. They also successfully hosted the second edition of the Annual Tara Davis Invitational on March 1, 2025. In a Well Played podcast episode in May this year, the long jumper and her husband talked about their life's transition after Olympic and Paralympic success. They also noted that their 'four walls', their goals, and love for each other, and their roots haven't changed a bit. “Our lives changed a lot but our four walls didn't, which is the coolest thing. Our lives changed, we're getting all these brand deals, we got new sponsorships, we are going and speaking at these all these engagements but in between our four walls, our team is the same. Our passion is the same, the love that we have for each other is the same, our priorities are still the same. Like yes that (the Olympics) took us to the next level, but we are (still) two small town kids.”Hunter Woodhall, the first double amputee to earn an NCAA Division I scholarship, boasts five Olympic medals in his resume.