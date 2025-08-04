"Never a good feeling" - Gabby Thomas opens up on navigating injury ahead of earning World Championship spot with narrow margin

Gabby Thomas updated her fans on her Achilles injury, which she suffered ahead of her participation at the 2025 USATF Championships. After qualifying for the 100m semifinal by clocking 11.02 seconds, Thomas announced her withdrawal to focus on the 200m at Hayward Field.In the 200m, Thomas secured second place in the heats after posting 22.19s to earn a place in the final round against a star-studded lineup of Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Twanisha Terry, Sha'Carri Richardson, and Brittany Brown. She followed Jefferson-Wooden (21.84) and Anavia Battle (22.13) to secure a spot for the World Championships.The Paris Olympics medalist settled in third place with 22.20s, securing a thread-thin margin over Brown. While Thomas recorded 22.197s, Brown settled with 22.198s. In an interview following the race, she highlighted how an Achilles injury, which she has been suffering from throughout the season, bothered her training.&quot;I haven't been able to train too much, which is it's kind of tough because I'm dealing with an Achilles issue. And so, you know, when you have to take a couple of weeks off before USATF, that's never a good feeling.&quot;&quot;It's something that's been going on like on and off, throughout the season. And about two weeks ago, I couldn't even jog on that foot. So, but it's not something I wanted to give too much life to, right? I had a big meet coming up that being USA's and I don't want to focus on it. So, I just I took a week off of training last week, geared back up, got ready,&quot; she added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGabby Thomas secured a silver medal in the 200m at the 2023 WAC.Gabby Thomas makes her feelings known after earning a spot on the national teamGabby Thomas at the University of Pennsylvania. (Photo by Getty Images)Gabby Thomas expressed her contentment at making the national team for the fifth time. Although she wasn't happy with the time, she expressed her pride in her efforts and highlighted her goal of improving before the World Championships.&quot;Just made my fifth US team!!! Not quite the time on the clock I would’ve liked to see, but proud of how I show up. Plenty of time to chop some wood before I see y’all in Tokyo for 2025 World Championships this fall 🫶🏽,&quot; she wrote on Instagram.&quot;Thank you to everyone who continues to support me on my track &amp; field journey. We’re far from done,&quot; she added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGabby Thomas recorded her personal best time of 21.60s during the 2023 USATF Championships at the same venue.