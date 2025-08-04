  • home icon
"Never a good feeling" - Gabby Thomas opens up on navigating injury ahead of earning World Championship spot with narrow margin

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Aug 04, 2025 11:10 GMT
2025 USATF Outdoor Championships - Source: Getty
Gabby Thomas during the 2025 USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Getty Images)

Gabby Thomas updated her fans on her Achilles injury, which she suffered ahead of her participation at the 2025 USATF Championships. After qualifying for the 100m semifinal by clocking 11.02 seconds, Thomas announced her withdrawal to focus on the 200m at Hayward Field.

In the 200m, Thomas secured second place in the heats after posting 22.19s to earn a place in the final round against a star-studded lineup of Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Twanisha Terry, Sha'Carri Richardson, and Brittany Brown. She followed Jefferson-Wooden (21.84) and Anavia Battle (22.13) to secure a spot for the World Championships.

The Paris Olympics medalist settled in third place with 22.20s, securing a thread-thin margin over Brown. While Thomas recorded 22.197s, Brown settled with 22.198s. In an interview following the race, she highlighted how an Achilles injury, which she has been suffering from throughout the season, bothered her training.

"I haven't been able to train too much, which is it's kind of tough because I'm dealing with an Achilles issue. And so, you know, when you have to take a couple of weeks off before USATF, that's never a good feeling."
"It's something that's been going on like on and off, throughout the season. And about two weeks ago, I couldn't even jog on that foot. So, but it's not something I wanted to give too much life to, right? I had a big meet coming up that being USA's and I don't want to focus on it. So, I just I took a week off of training last week, geared back up, got ready," she added.
Gabby Thomas secured a silver medal in the 200m at the 2023 WAC.

Gabby Thomas makes her feelings known after earning a spot on the national team

Gabby Thomas at the University of Pennsylvania. (Photo by Getty Images)

Gabby Thomas expressed her contentment at making the national team for the fifth time. Although she wasn't happy with the time, she expressed her pride in her efforts and highlighted her goal of improving before the World Championships.

"Just made my fifth US team!!! Not quite the time on the clock I would’ve liked to see, but proud of how I show up. Plenty of time to chop some wood before I see y’all in Tokyo for 2025 World Championships this fall 🫶🏽," she wrote on Instagram.
"Thank you to everyone who continues to support me on my track & field journey. We’re far from done," she added.
Gabby Thomas recorded her personal best time of 21.60s during the 2023 USATF Championships at the same venue.

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
