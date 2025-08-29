"Never intended to commit inappropriate gestures"- Italian swimmer Benedetta Pilato clarifies stance after Singapore airport incident

Italian swimmer Benedetta Pilato has shared her stance on an incident she faced at the Singapore Airport. This comes just a few weeks after Pilato competed at the World Aquatics Championships 2025, following which she and her teammates had planned to spend some time in Bali.It was during the swimmer's return flight to Italy from Singapore, upon the conclusion of their vacation, that this incident occurred. According to reports, Pilato, along with fellow swimmer Chiara Tarantino, was interrogated by the Singapore Airport Authorities upon suspicion of shoplifting.Following this incident, Pilato shared a post on her Instagram saying that the incident that took place was unfortunate for her. Additionally, the Italian native also presented her side of the story by saying that she had always been a person who valued &quot;personal honesty and fairness.&quot;&quot;I would like to share some considerations regarding what has recently surfaced about me. Upon my return from Asia, following my participation in the World Championships and a brief private stay with my fellow swimmers, however, I was indirectly involved in an unfortunate incident being handled by the Singapore Airport Authority.&quot;&quot;I never intended to commit inappropriate gestures, and those who know me know how much I care about sport values, fairness and personal honesty.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNotably, Benedetta Pilato competed in just one event at the World Championships in Singapore, the 50m breaststroke, which saw her clinch a third-place finish.Benedetta Pilato on winning the 50m breaststroke bronze medal at the 2025 World Aquatics ChampionshipsBenedetta Pilato (Image via: Getty)Benedetta Pilato shared her thoughts on the 50m breaststroke bronze medal she won at the World Aquatics Championships 2025. Ruta Meilutyte and Tang Qianting clinched the gold and silver medals, respectively, during the competition.Speaking in an interview after the race, Pilato shared that her main objective was to always get better. Additionally, the Italian swimmer also mentioned that her consistent performances were an outcome of the immense hard work she had put in. She said (via II Messaggero):&quot;It's my fifth world medal in the 50, I'm competitive and I always try even if I was stronger once. This consistency is the result of a lot of work. The cherry on top that wasn't there this year. I'm happy. It was difficult to watch the 100 breaststroke.&quot;Notably, with this bronze medal, Benedetta Pilato now has six World Championship medals to her name. This includes a 100m breaststroke gold medal she won at the 2022 event.