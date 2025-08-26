"I don't know if anybody else can do this" - Summer McIntosh reveals her hidden talent weeks after successful World Championships

Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh recently shed light on her hidden talent. This comes just a few weeks after her heroics at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.The 19-year-old clinched 4 gold medals in total during this event and was one of the most successful swimmers in the Championships. Her victory over veteran American swimmer Katie Ledecky in the 400m freestyle event was also one of the major highlights from her campaign in Singapore.Speaking a few weeks after the event, McIntosh revealed her hidden talent, stating that she can roll her eyes in different directions. She further went to give a demo of her skills during the interview and added (via RBC, 00:10 onwards):&quot;I do actually, I can like roll my eyes in different directions. I can do it right now and I don't know if anybody else can do this. I don't know how I discovered it even but that's my hidden talent.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNotably, as per reports, Summer McIntosh is also in line to feature at the 2025 World Aquatics World Cup series, scheduled to take place later in the year, along with other superstars such as Kate Douglass and Regan Smith.Summer McIntosh gets honest about her reaction after the 200m butterfly finals at the World Aquatics Championships 2025Summer McIntosh (Image via: Getty)Summer McIntosh shed light on the backdrop behind her disappointed reaction after winning the 200m butterfly finals at the World Aquatics Championships 2025. Notably, this was McIntosh's third 200m butterfly World title in her swimming career.Speaking in an interview a few weeks after the event, McIntosh stated that breaking the world record (2:01.81) in the event was one of her main objectives, which she couldn't achieve by a small margin. McIntosh further added that this hunger to break the record would motivate her for the upcoming season. She said (via CTV Your Morning, 2:57 onwards);&quot;I apologize for the foul language, that was just my pure, raw emotion. Going into the final, I knew it was a possibility for me to get the world record, the way I'd been feeling in the water in the month leading up, and that was me and my coach's goal. So, to miss it by just 0.18 or 0.19 was really difficult for me, but it will definitely keep me motivated for next year.&quot;During the interview, Summer McIntosh further remarked that most of the swimmers in the circuit share the same competitive mindset, which also helps each other to get better.