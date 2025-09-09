"Never been more jet lagged"- Nikki Hiltz gets candid about their struggle after arriving for World Athletics Championships 2025

American runner and Olympic athlete Nikki Hiltz has arrived in Tokyo for the World Athletics Championships. The athlete spoke about their exhaustion after the long journey ahead of the start of this year's showpiece track and field event.

Two days earlier, the middle-distance runner had shared that they had started the journey to Tokyo. On September 9, Hiltz posted that they had arrived in Japan. They shared an Instagram story wearing a white Team USA tracksuit, standing against a backdrop of traditional Japanese parasols in different colors.

Nikki Hiltz captioned the story:

"never been more jet lagged in my life but we made it! "

Hiltz heads to Worlds in strong form, having clocked a season-best 3:55.94 at the Brussels Diamond League. Linden Hall and Nelly Chepchirchir finished second and third. However, at the Worlds, they will face a stacked field including world record holder and defending champion Faith Kipyegon, Chepchirchir and Jessica Hull.

Hiltz’s season-best time has not been enough to place them in the top five overall. Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon tops the 2025 season’s 1500m list with 3:48.68, followed by Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay at 3:50.62 and Diribe Welteji at 3:51.44. Australia’s Jessica Hull sits fourth with 3:52.67, while Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet rounds out the top five at 3:54.73.

Nikki Hiltz made their feelings known after clocking season-best run at Brussels Diamond League

Nikki Hiltz won the Brussels Diamond League title with a season-best time of 3:55.94 on Friday, August 22. Linden Hall and Nelly Chepchirchir followed with 3:56.33 and 3:57.35 to finish second and third.

Post-race, Hiltz shared thoughts about their performance, saying (via Brussels Diamond League):

“It was a good and fun race today. I didn’t know there was that big of a gap. I was just racing with the athletes around me and I knew it would be an exciting last lap as I came closer and closer to the front of the race. I am very happy that I could take the win and with how I adapted on everything that was going on in the race. It is a small season’s best so that means I’m peaking just around the right time.”

Hiltz didn’t race at the Zurich Diamond League finals, choosing instead to focus on training for the World Championships. A total of 141 athletes are set to represent Team USA at Worlds, from September 13 to 21.

