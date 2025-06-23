New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships 2025 Results: Alexia Reid tops 100m Hurdles, Bullis dominate girls and boys 4x400 relay races |Day 4

The 2025 New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships, which started on Thursday, June 19, at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, concluded on Sunday, June 22, 2025. The weekend witnessed multiple events, including 200m, 800m, 4x100m, and 4x400m relay events.

The Bullis School dominated the boys' and girls ' 4x400. The boys' squad clocked 3:08.28 to defeat the North Track, while the girls' team posted 3:37.24, surpassing Motor City Track and WETF. They also topped the girls' 4x100m relay race with a meet record of 44.80 seconds.

Results of the Final events on Day 4 at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships 2025

Championship Boys Shuttle Hurdles:

NORTH TRACK - 56.10 Paladins - 58.20 Bloomfield TC - 58.36

Championship Boys Long Jump at the 2025 New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships:

Justin Woulard - 7.45 Brian Harris - 7.27 De'Vontae Hillman - 7.24

Championship Girls Long Jump:

Elena Cooper - 6.44 Brooklyn Lyttle - 6.34 Alexis Brown - 6.13

Championship Girls Shuttle Hurdles:

Bullis - 56.32 Boro Chimera's - 59.25 Twp Elite - 1:00.68

Championship Girls Javelin Throw:

Eliana Schneider - 44.88 Karlee Buterbaugh - 44.31 Alessandra Forgione - 43.93

Championship Boys Distance Medley:

Herriman - 9:50.19 Brookline TC - 9:55.24 Ridgefield - 9:55.47

Championship Girls Distance Medley:

Union Catholic - 11:12.20 Legacy - 11:33.10 SHORE - 11:35.85

Championship Girls 100m Hurdles at the 2025 New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships:

Alexia Reid - 13.37 Kyndall Spain - 13.46 Sofia Swindell - 13.49

Championship Boys 110m Hurdles:

Kahiem Carby - 13.44 Will (Jaiden) Smith - 13.45 Rylan Hainje - 13.52

Freshman Boys 800m:

Kaleb Young - 1:53.97 Eli Aitken - 1:55.18 Lucas Mullan - 1:55.39

Freshman Girls 800m

Kayla Shellenbarger - 2:11.18 Amelia Whorton - 2:11.25 Klarke Goranson - 2:12.90

Championship Boys Javelin Throw:

Markos Hantsoulis - 61.97 Landen Cruz - 61.80 Charles Franks - 61.40

Championship Boys 4x100:

Forge TC - 40.69 Flanagan HS - 40.72 Middletown TC - 41.17

Championship Girls 4x100:

Bullis - 44.80 (MR) Archbishop Carroll (DC) - 45.32 Boro Chimera's - 46.20

Championship Boys 800m:

Caleb Winders - 1:46.85 Cole Boone - 1:48.13 Henry Risser - 1:48.31

Championship Girls 800m:

Natalie Dumas - 2:00.11 (MR) Emmry Ross - 2:00.25 Sadie Engelhardt - 2:02.50

Championship Boys 200m:

Zamarii Sanders - 20.61 Ja'Neil Harris - 20.74 Jake Odey-Jordan - 20.99

Championship Girls 200m:

Elise Cooper - 22.44 (MR) Sianni Wynn - 23.05 Maya Love - 23.13

Freshman Boys 200m:

Jevon Ledgister - 21.19 (MR) Quintez Grimes - 21.36 Amiir Woodward - 21.42

Freshman Girls 200m:

Vanessa Waite - 23.28 (MR) Savannah Clark - 24.22 Alyse Brediger - 24.26

Middle School Boys 200m:

Steffon Lyon - 21.50 (MR) Kai Brown - 21.82 Kayden Garvin - 21.96

Middle School Girls 200m at the 2025 New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships:

Camryn Dailey - 22.92 (MR) Mya Arrendell - 23.21 Mariah Dawson - 24.20

Championship Boys 4x400:

Bullis - 3:08.28 (MR) NORTH TRACK - 3:10.31 Vandalia Butler HS - 3:10.96

Championship Girls 4x400:

Bullis - 3:37.24 Motor City Track - 3:41.65 WETF - 3:43.75

