As Caeleb Dressel raced to his double gold medal performance at the 2024 TYR Pro Swim Series, fans raced to congratulate the American swimmers' trailblazing performances in the 50m freestyle and 100m butterfly events.

He wasn't just the fastest of the day. Caeleb Dressel clocked 21.84s in the 50m freestyle to beat his timing of 2.99s clocked last year at the U.S. Open. The Olympic Medalist has only clocked faster two years back, 21.29s, at the 2022 U.S. International Team Trials.

In the 100m butterfly finals, Dressel clocked 51.27s to win the competition yet again in his fastest time since making the comeback. The 27-year-old was overwhelmed with joy after the win, of course because it was his first gold medal performance after becoming a father.

While Dressel expressed that he missed his son, Austin Wilder Dressel, his fans were jumping in celebration of his hot form. One of the users credited fatherhood to Dressel's success and expressed high hopes for the Paris Olympics.

"New found dad strength, the Olympics gonna be INSANE", he wrote.

Another fan crediting the fatherhood wrote:

"Oh yes baby🔥🔥🔥 Daddy gone bring you some special baby jewels🔥🔥"'

Another fan called the 7x Olympic champion a 'beast'. He commented:

"The return of The beast. Great job Dressel. Congrats.👏👏👊🏊🇧🇷"

Along with a couple of pictures from the TYR Series meet, Dressel also shared a picture of his newborn son, who held his left hand on the temple. A fan noticed it, and wrote:

"He’s literally doing I love you with his little hand 😭"

Clocking the fastest times of his past couple of seasons, Dressel is surely in a rich vein of form ahead of the Olympics. A fan excited over his return wrote:

"HE IS SOOOOO BACK"

Caeleb Dressel misses child only after '2 days'

After the breathtaking performance in the TYR Pro Series, Caeleb Dressel spoke about the recent changes taking place in his life. He welcomed his first child on 17 February.

"Yeah, I wouldn’t say I had to refocus or anything like that. It’s definitely been some changes, diaper changes, and actual life changes, but it’s all been very fulfilling. I wouldn’t change anything. I wouldn’t have it any other way.", Dressel said to USA Swimming

Talking about his son, the 27-year-old expressed:

"It gave me a new perspective. It’s just been fun. So, it’s been fun doing it with Meghan, my teammate. Yeah, I miss him. I miss him so much. Been gone two days. I need to sniff him."

With two gold medals in his bag, Caeleb Dressel was one of the star performers at the TYR Pro Series Westmont and is a favorite to take the place for the Olympics. He will be looking to close down the gap to Michael Phelps's gold medal tally, needing an astonishing 16 more.