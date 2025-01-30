"No one I trust more" - Former Louisville Volleyball player Anna DeBeer reacts as Dan Meske appointed head coach after Dani Busboom Kelly's departure

Former Louisville Volleyball player Anna DeBeer placed her trust in Dan Meske as he was appointed the program's head coach following the departure of Dani Busboom Kelly. The latter had led the team to the NCAA Finals last year and has accepted a head coaching position at her alma mater, the University of Nebraska.

Busboom Kelly joined the Cardinals in 2017 and brought remarkable results for the team during her tenure. Alongside the two runner-up finishes in the NCAA Championships, she led Louisville to three national semifinal appearances and four ACC championships.

However, the 39-year-old accepted the head coaching position of the Nebraska Huskers following the departure of John Cook from the program. Meanwhile, Louisville is set to promote its current Associate Head Coach, Dan Meske, to the top role following the approval from the University of Louisville Athletic Association and former outside hitter of the team, Anna DeBeer, who feels the program is in good hands.

The 23-year-old showed her support for Meske in an Instagram stories post on Wednesday and said she trusted him to lead the program to new heights.

"Dan the man. No one I trust more to take over this special program. @louisvillevb is in good hands. don't worry," Anna DeBeer wrote.

Anna DeBeer's Instagram story

Meske played collegiate volleyball for Ohio State and led the Buckeyes to the NCAA semifinals in 2005. He previously coached at Nebraska and was a head coach at Augustana University before coming to Louisville in 2017 as part of the Busboom Kelly's coaching staff.

The Illinois native has led the Cardinals to NCAA Finals, and four ACC Championships alongside Busboom Kelly. During the team's runner-up finish in the national championships in 2022, he became the first male to win the AVCA Assistant Coach of the Year.

Anna DeBeer reacted to Louisville Volleyball finishing the 2024 season as No.1 blocking team in the nation

2022 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

Anna DeBeer joined the Louisville Cardinals in the 2021 season, and in her final season last year, she registered an impressive 408 kills. While the outside hitter led the offense, the Cardinals' defense stole the show and finished as the No.1 blocking team in the nation, averaging 3.09 blocks per set.

"The #️⃣1️⃣ blocking team in the country. 👉 Cards end the 2024 season averaging 3.09 blocks per set, the best mark in the nation," the official Instagram handle of Louisville Volleyball wrote.

DeBeer was elated over the team's success and commented:

"😤😤."

The three-time All-American finished her collegiate career with nearly 1500 kills and won three ACC Championships with the Cardinals. She has signed with Pro Volleyball Federations's Indy Ignite but is yet to make her debut.

