Noah Lyles' brother, Josephus Lyles issues a strong message after breaking the 10-second barrier in the 100m at the Pure Athletics Sprint Elite 2024

Noah Lyles' brother Josephus Lyles clocked in at 9.97s to go below the 10-second mark in the 100m at the Pure Athletics Sprint Elite 2024. After his performance, he took confidence in himself and issued a bold message on social media.

Noah Lyles has been in top form since he achieved the sprint treble at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. After opening his 2024 season in 60m, Lyles unfurled victory in 100m at the Tom Jones Invitational and USATF Bermuda Grand Prix. He also finished on top of the podium with the US 4x100m team at the World Athletics Relays.

On the other hand, his brother Josephus Lyles, 25, competed at the Texas Relays. His first 200m race of 2024 concluded in 20.35s, enough to set him up for the rest of the season. After his outdoor debut at Texas Relays, Josephus Lyles pitched up for the 2024 Pure Athletics Sprint Elite. Surprisingly, he went sub-10 for the first time in his career, posting 9.97s in the heats.

Though he didn't race in the finals, he swept the 200m title, clocking in at 20.05s. Hours after his stellar performance at the NTC Training Center, in Clermont, Florida, Josephus Lyles issued a bold statement, which hinted at the upcoming performances he wishes to give.

"Be you," read the caption.

He posted a carousel of photos from his event day of his mid-race stance and a confident walk on the track. The Adidas athlete stands with his personal best time of 19.93s in the 200m, which placed him among the top 100 sprinters in the all-time list.

Noah Lyles' brother quotes Vince Anderson after the much-awaited win

In 2024, the younger Lyles' past 100m performance came at the Tom Tellez Track in Houston, Texas, where he touched the finish line in 10.14s. The 100m time at the Pure Athletics Sprint Elite is his season's best, and 0.07 less than his previous best time from the Billy J Murphy Track and Field Complex, Memphis, Tennessee in 2022. Ecstatic to the core, Josephus took to his X handle to post:

"I know who I am. I know what I am capable of. I know what I am here to do.” -Vince Anderson."

On May 18, 2024, the 25-year-old will be joined by his brother Noah Lyles at the UA/Lyles Foundation Invitational. They will lock horns with each other in the 150m to vie for the win.