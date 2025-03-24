Noah Lyles drops 2-word reaction as Jordan Chiles leads the UCLA Bruins to the Big Ten Championships title

Noah Lyles recently showed his support for fellow Olympic champion Jordan Chiles. On Saturday, March 22, the gymnast led the UCLA Bruins to the Big Ten Championships title, and Lyles penned a two-word reaction to her victory.

Ad

The Bruins have had a strong run throughout 2025, going undefeated in their conference season to enter the Big Ten Championships as the first seeds. At the Championships, the team totaled a score of 198.450, fourth highest in their program history, to clinch the win.

Chiles was in action on the floor, where she scored her third perfect 10 of the season to win a part of the event title alongside Brooklyn Moors. After the meet, the official Instagram account for the Big Ten Championships shared snaps of Chiles and the Bruins celebrating their victory.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Reacting to the post, Noah Lyles applauded Jordan Chiles, commenting,

“👏👏👏👏👏 That Girl.”

Via @b1ggymnasicts on Instagram

Noah Lyles heaps praise on Jordan Chiles’ appearance in Nike Super Bowl ad

Lyles at the Paris Olympics (Image Source: Getty)

On March 20, Jordan Chiles made an appearance on the ‘Beyond the Records' podcast hosted by Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Grant Holloway. During the podcast, the athletes discussed Nike’s 2025 Super Bowl ad, which featured Chiles striking a pose that mirrored the iconic Nike swoosh.

Ad

Lyles heaped praise on Chiles' role in the ad, saying,

“I remember when I was watching the Super Bowl and I see this Nike ad, I always have to give it to Nike, they know how to make a freaking ad, oh gosh do they know how to make a freaking ad. But here I see you making the Nike check in a pose and I'm like ‘goodness gracious, she's freaking doing it’ you know. You're making the most out of the situation but not only that, I mean it was a commercial made to empower women. You were a, as you say, a shero.” (8:51 onwards)

Ad

Ad

On the track end of things, Noah Lyles has had a strong start to his 2025. The American kicked off his season at the RADD Sports College Invitational in January, where he clinched the 60m title with a time of 6.62 seconds. He then moved on to the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, where he clocked a 6.52s to claim his third-consecutive gold at the event.

Lyles has since announced that he will not be competing indoors for the remainder of the season. The 26-year-old will now likely turn his focus to the World Championships, where he will arrive as the defending 100 and 200m champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback