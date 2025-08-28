Noah Lyles edges out Letsile Tebogo in thrilling 200m showdown at Zurich Diamond League Final

American track star Noah Lyles has managed to edge out Letsile Tebogo to win the 200m event at the Zurich Diamond League finals. Lyles managed to record a time of 19.74 seconds, while Tebogo finished just behind him in second with a time of 19.76 seconds.

This marked a record sixth Diamond League title for Lyles, who has become the first ever track and field athlete to do so. Finishing in third was Alexander Ogando with a time of 20.14 seconds.

Noah Lyles has had an impressive 2025 season so far. Before competing in Zurich, Lyles ran at the Lausanne Diamond League in rainy conditions where he finished second in the 100m event. He also managed to secure his spot at the World Championships in Tokyo next month by winning the 200m event at the USA National Championships.

The win in Zurich marks Noah Lyles' second Diamond League victory of the season, with the first coming in Monaco earlier. Interestingly, his last Diamond League final trophy came in Zurich in 2022, when he won the 200m with a time of 19.52 seconds. Lyles now has 23 Diamond League meet victories as well.

Noah Lyles and Letsile Tebogo make feelings known on each other's greatest strengths

Lyles and Tebogo at Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Noah Lyles and Letsile Tebogo recently revealed what each of their greatest strengths were ahead of the Diamond League finals in Zurich. In a press conference, they said: (15:20 onwards)

"I would definitely say versatility. Letsile has a strong versatility in all his events. It's very impressive and it's very needed. When I was coming up in the sprints myself, I was like, 'Wow, there's not a lot of doublers out here. There's not a lot of people who can go from the 100 to the 400 or even the 100 to the 300.' So it was kind of weird because I felt that, watching what happened from 2007 to about 2015, there were a lot more doublers and then they kind of drifted off. Now you can see a resurgence with Letsile being one of those people." - Noah Lyles

"I've seen him in London. His top end is something that's crazy, that's unmatched, and I haven't seen anybody get to that level. For you to catch him and pass, it takes a lot from somebody. So, that's where he is." - Letsile Tebogo

Lyles and Letsile Tebogo have faced off against each other on multiple occasions, and before Zurich, they competed in the 200m at the Monaco Diamond League where Lyles finished first and Tebogo finished second.

