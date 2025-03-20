Noah Lyles expresses true feelings about Jordan Chiles' starring with Sha'Carri Richardson, A'ja Wilson & others in viral Nike Super Bowl commercial

Noah Lyles recently opened up about his thoughts about Jordan Chiles' Nike pose in the Super Bowl campaign. It was named 'So Win' and also featured other athletes like Sha'Carri Richardson, A'Ja Wilson, and more.

Ad

The ad campaign ended with the gymnast forming the Nike swoosh with her gymnastics skills, and this caught the attention of the Olympic champion Lyles. Days after this campaign, he sat for a conversation with Chiles on his podcast, 'Beyond the Records,' where he made his feelings known about the Nike pose she made and also asked her about how she felt.

"I remember when I was watching this Nike ad, I see you making the Nike check in a pose and I'm like, goodness gracious, she's freaking doing it," said Noah Lyles.

Ad

Trending

Following this, he asked Chiles about her thoughts when she got the call for the campaign and whether she felt like a Shero. To which the gymnast replied:

“I did feel like a shero in that moment. I didn’t think that I was going to be the ending to it, and making a whole Nike swoosh like that was not what I was thinking," Chiles said.

Ad

She added:

“When they gave me the whole directive and everything, I was just like, ‘This is going to be dope. I can see it; I envision it now.’ Did I think it was going to be that dope? No."

Ad

A few days ahead of this, Lyles praised Gout Gout for running the fastest 200m of the year.

Noah Lyles opened up about Gout Gout's wish to compete against him

Gout Gout recently appeared on the 'Beyond the Records' podcast, hosted by Grant Holloway, Rai Benjamin, and Noah Lyles, and spoke about competing against the latter in the 200m dash. Holloway asked him about going to the World Championships with tough competition as Lyles. To this, the 17-year-old gave a bold reply, stating that he would chase down Noah, adding that although it would be a learning experience, he would try to win the medal.

Ad

“I'm trying to show you what's up. I'm trying to come out there with a bang. Whatever I've got to do to show Noah I'm coming for that spot. So, obviously it's a learning experience, but deep down, I'm trying to get a medal for sure, or even make that final and be running up Noah or trying to chase Noah down for sure," said Gout.

Ad

Replying to this, Lyles lauded the young athlete for his ambitions and gracefully accepted the competition.

“That's what I love to hear. I want you to come up to me and say, ‘yeah, I'm going to take your spot’. Because if I hear somebody’s like ‘well maybe one day’, no, it's not one day. It's going to be today. And if it's not today it's the next day. And I'll be here every step of the way. Don't be scared to tell me your dreams, shout it from the top of the mountains, come after me," said Noah Lyles.

Noah Lyles opened his 2025 season by competing in the 60m dash at the RADD Invitational in Gainesville, Florida, where he stood atop the podium after clocking an impressive time of 6.62s.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback