  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Noah Lyles expresses true feelings about Jordan Chiles' starring with Sha'Carri Richardson, A'ja Wilson & others in viral Nike Super Bowl commercial

Noah Lyles expresses true feelings about Jordan Chiles' starring with Sha'Carri Richardson, A'ja Wilson & others in viral Nike Super Bowl commercial

By Nancy Singh
Modified Mar 20, 2025 03:27 GMT
American sprinter, Noah Lyles and gymnast, Jordan Chiles - Source: Getty
American sprinter, Noah Lyles and gymnast, Jordan Chiles - Source: Getty

Noah Lyles recently opened up about his thoughts about Jordan Chiles' Nike pose in the Super Bowl campaign. It was named 'So Win' and also featured other athletes like Sha'Carri Richardson, A'Ja Wilson, and more.

Ad

The ad campaign ended with the gymnast forming the Nike swoosh with her gymnastics skills, and this caught the attention of the Olympic champion Lyles. Days after this campaign, he sat for a conversation with Chiles on his podcast, 'Beyond the Records,' where he made his feelings known about the Nike pose she made and also asked her about how she felt.

"I remember when I was watching this Nike ad, I see you making the Nike check in a pose and I'm like, goodness gracious, she's freaking doing it," said Noah Lyles.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Following this, he asked Chiles about her thoughts when she got the call for the campaign and whether she felt like a Shero. To which the gymnast replied:

“I did feel like a shero in that moment. I didn’t think that I was going to be the ending to it, and making a whole Nike swoosh like that was not what I was thinking," Chiles said.
Ad

She added:

“When they gave me the whole directive and everything, I was just like, ‘This is going to be dope. I can see it; I envision it now.’ Did I think it was going to be that dope? No."
Ad

A few days ahead of this, Lyles praised Gout Gout for running the fastest 200m of the year.

Noah Lyles opened up about Gout Gout's wish to compete against him

Gout Gout recently appeared on the 'Beyond the Records' podcast, hosted by Grant Holloway, Rai Benjamin, and Noah Lyles, and spoke about competing against the latter in the 200m dash. Holloway asked him about going to the World Championships with tough competition as Lyles. To this, the 17-year-old gave a bold reply, stating that he would chase down Noah, adding that although it would be a learning experience, he would try to win the medal.

Ad
“I'm trying to show you what's up. I'm trying to come out there with a bang. Whatever I've got to do to show Noah I'm coming for that spot. So, obviously it's a learning experience, but deep down, I'm trying to get a medal for sure, or even make that final and be running up Noah or trying to chase Noah down for sure," said Gout.
Ad

Replying to this, Lyles lauded the young athlete for his ambitions and gracefully accepted the competition.

“That's what I love to hear. I want you to come up to me and say, ‘yeah, I'm going to take your spot’. Because if I hear somebody’s like ‘well maybe one day’, no, it's not one day. It's going to be today. And if it's not today it's the next day. And I'll be here every step of the way. Don't be scared to tell me your dreams, shout it from the top of the mountains, come after me," said Noah Lyles.

Noah Lyles opened his 2025 season by competing in the 60m dash at the RADD Invitational in Gainesville, Florida, where he stood atop the podium after clocking an impressive time of 6.62s.

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी