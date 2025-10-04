Noah Lyles' foundation set to welcome Jackie Joyner-Kersee while stepping up for a good cause after world championships success

Noah Lyles and his brother Josephus' joint foundation will welcome Jackie Joyner Kersee as the keynote speaker on its annual fundraiser, shortly after Lyles' World Championships heroics. The annual event, themed 70s 80s Disco Jam, will take place on November 8, 2025. Noah Lyles, the reigning Olympic champion in the 100m, joined his brother and fellow track athlete Josephus Lyles to launch The Lyles Foundation in 2020. The foundation is aimed at empowering young people through health and wellness initiatives in their communities. Having already supported several young talents, the foundation is set to host its annual fundraising event, which this year features a '70s/'80s Disco Jam theme. The event will welcome the legendary Jackie Joyner-Kersee as the keynote speaker, as announced by Noah Lyles' mother Keisha Caine on the foundation's Instagram page. Caine, embracing a retro style with a wig and an embellished outfit, grooved as she shared details of the event, including the venue, time, and special guest.&quot;Hey! Y'all probably wondering what I'm doing. Let me tell you, I'm getting ready for our 70s, 80s disco jam fundraiser. You better be there. November 8th, Orlando area, Florida. Got my wig. Got my outfit. Jackie Joyner-Kirby is my keynote speaker. Woo! And we gonna raise our money so we can support more kids. See y'all there. Woo!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe announcement came after Noah Lyles etched his name alongside Usain Bolt with his fourth 200m World title. The 28-year-old clocked 19.51s for the victory, and Kenny Bednarek trailed in second with 19.58s. Bryan Levell filled out the podium, but the reigning Olympic champion, Letsile Tebogo, failed to finish in the top three. He was also in contention in the 100m but faded to bronze behind top finisher Oblique Seville. However, he helped the men's 4x100m relay team to victory in 37.29 seconds. Noah Lyles has set his sights on making history at the 2027 World ChampionshipsLyles at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - (Source: Getty)Noah Lyles' World Championships performances have been nothing short of phenomenal since he first won his 200m title in the 2019 edition. He defended his title in 2022, 2023, and 2025, and joined Usain Bolt as only the second man in history to accomplish the 200m four-peat. However, the Olympic gold medalist has no plan to stop just yet. In a post-race interview, he expressed his desire to make history as the only man to win five World titles, a feat he will attempt in the 2027 edition. “I can't wait for 2027 to become the only man to win five 200m titles,&quot; he said. (via Olympics.com)Lyles also won the 200m event at the Monaco Diamond League and the US National Championships this season.